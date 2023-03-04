Six days after capturing its first Manhattan Cup title in 20 years, the Bishop Timon boys basketball team earned its spot in the state Catholic Class A championship game with a 73-61 semifinal victory against Chaminade on Saturday at Hilbert College.

In a back and forth game, Timon led by 10 points after the first quarter, was ahead by four at halftime, trailed by three after the third quarter before using a 24-9 advantage in the fourth quarter for the win.

Jaiden Harrison finished with 31 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Nakyhi Harris had 14 and Malachi Parker had 12 for Timon (24-3).

The Tigers will play next weekend at Fordham University for the state title.

St. Mary’s will attempt to repeat as the Class B state Catholic champion when the Lancers face Moore Catholic (Staten Island) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

O’Hara girls to state tourney

Cardinal O’Hara beat St. Mary’s 62-39 at Hilbert College in a Class A relegation game to earn the right to advance to the state Catholic tournament next weekend.

O’Hara downed St. Mary’s for the second time this week and the fourth time this season.

Kyla Hayes led the Lady Hawks with 20, Annabelle Day had 14 and Jordyn Williams had 10.

O’Hara led by seven after the third quarter before pulling away.

Nichols will compete in the Class AA bracket after winning the Monsignor Martin playoff championship Thursday against O’Hara.

State gymnastics

Section VI finished second overall in the team competition at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association gymnastics championships at Kenmore West. Section VI finished with 183.975 points. Section III was the winner with a total of 184.450.

In the all-around, Frontier’s Lea Philarom was tied for fourth (37.400), Williamsville North’s Ava Shiff was fifth (37.075), and Clarence’s Mya Wozniak was eighth (36.300).

Philarom was second in the vault (9.650), sixth on the bars (9.300), tied for 12th on the beam (9.100) and tied for fifth in the floor exercise (9.350).

Schiff tied for second on the floor (9.500), tied for third on the bars (9.400), fourth in the vault (9.475) and tied for 23rd in the beam (8.700).

Wozniak placed second (9.625) on the beam. Williamsville East’s Charlotte Moyer was tied for fifth (9.350) on the bars.