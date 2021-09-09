High school regional, state tournaments remain a go as state association issues guidelines

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is moving forward with plans to resume regional and state championships for the 2021-22 academic year and issued protocols Thursday for when a team member or coach has tested positive for Covid-19.
As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the state Department of Health and local departments of health will have final say over whether an event is allowed to proceed. If a team has a positive case, the NYSPHSAA said it is required to notify health officials and develop a contingency plan if a case were to develop during regionals or state play.
The NYSPHSAA said no event dates, games times or schedules will be adjusted to accommodate an impacted school. If a team cannot continue, NYSPHSAA Robert Zayas will determine whether a team or individual in the case of individual sports is replaced and by whom. The replacement will be placed in the bracket in the position vacated.
In anticipation of the 2021-22 #NYSPHSAA championships, we are announcing the following 2021-22 championship protocols. Please use the link below to see the full list.https://t.co/d7Trx4EXBT pic.twitter.com/l3KAMyi1JD— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) September 9, 2021
Any team members who test positive will not be allowed to compete until cleared by the health department and will not be allowed to attend regional or state events.
The NYSPHSAA also said it will honor all restrictions for any venue, including capacity limits or masking and social distancing.
Also, pre-tournament banquets and gatherings will not be held to minimize contact and also potentially eliminate overnights stays for some schools.