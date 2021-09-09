High school regional, state tournaments remain a go as state association issues guidelines

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is moving forward with plans to resume regional and state championships for the 2021-22 academic year and issued protocols Thursday for when a team member or coach has tested positive for Covid-19.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the state Department of Health and local departments of health will have final say over whether an event is allowed to proceed. If a team has a positive case, the NYSPHSAA said it is required to notify health officials and develop a contingency plan if a case were to develop during regionals or state play.

The NYSPHSAA said no event dates, games times or schedules will be adjusted to accommodate an impacted school. If a team cannot continue, NYSPHSAA Robert Zayas will determine whether a team or individual in the case of individual sports is replaced and by whom. The replacement will be placed in the bracket in the position vacated.