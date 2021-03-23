High school playoffs extra: LID's Morganne Dee reaches 100-point mark

Rally saves Grand Island

Hamburg's improbable return in the Section VI Small Schools boys hockey playoff ended Tuesday at Amherst Northtown Center.

The Bulldogs lost their first-round game in overtime Sunday, but learned it was back in the tournament Monday when Williamsville East went on pause because of Covid-19 protocols.

However, No. 1 seed Grand Island came back from a two-goal third-period deficit and defeated the Bulldogs on William Wieberg's goal with 1:29 left in overtime. Eddie Kwarciak assisted on the winner.

Goals by Mike Kull, Ryan Rodgers, Nat Holst and Ryan Steiner had put the upset-minded Bulldogs in front 4-2 with 12:07 left in the third period. However, the Vikings answered with goals by Cam Davis and Joseph Christiano. Christiano tipped in a shot from the point with 5:13 left to tie it.

Liam Snyder and Idrius Falletta had the other goals for GI, which advanced to a Thursday semifinal against Kenmore West. The Blue Devils defeated Williamsville South 3-2 on Drew Rasulo's goal with 4:27 remaining in overtime. Liam Wicks scored both goals for the Billies and forced overtime by scoring with 14 seconds left in regulation.