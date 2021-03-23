High school playoffs extra: LID's Morganne Dee reaches 100-point mark

Morganne Dee reached the 100-point career mark Tuesday, and her three-point game helped LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) advance to Thursday's championship game of the Section VI girls hockey playoffs.
LID defeated CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home) 5-0 at Amherst Northtown Center and will face defending sectional champion and state runner-up Williamsville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Rink in Lockport.
Dee needed three points to hit the century mark of a career that began as a seventh-grader in 2015. She assisted on a goal by Amanda Cole, then scored her eighth of the season with assists by Lasker and Warren.
Finally, Dee got No. 100 and her 22nd point of the season by assisting on a hat-trick goal by freshman Sydney Radecki to make it 5-0. Dee has 50 goals and 50 assists in 103 career games in the WNY Girls Federation.
Dylan Gorski had 16 saves to get the shutout.
Aizah Rose Thompson scored twice, once on the power play, and Vanessa Willick had a power play goal and an assist in Williamsville's 4-0 triumph over HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca) in the first semifinal. Claire O'Donnell also scored for Williamsville, and Elizabeth Timby had 14 saves for the shutout.
Williamsville and LID met once during the regular season, with Williamsville taking a 4-0 victory on March 3.
Rally saves Grand Island
Hamburg's improbable return in the Section VI Small Schools boys hockey playoff ended Tuesday at Amherst Northtown Center.
The Bulldogs lost their first-round game in overtime Sunday, but learned it was back in the tournament Monday when Williamsville East went on pause because of Covid-19 protocols.
However, No. 1 seed Grand Island came back from a two-goal third-period deficit and defeated the Bulldogs on William Wieberg's goal with 1:29 left in overtime. Eddie Kwarciak assisted on the winner.
Goals by Mike Kull, Ryan Rodgers, Nat Holst and Ryan Steiner had put the upset-minded Bulldogs in front 4-2 with 12:07 left in the third period. However, the Vikings answered with goals by Cam Davis and Joseph Christiano. Christiano tipped in a shot from the point with 5:13 left to tie it.
Liam Snyder and Idrius Falletta had the other goals for GI, which advanced to a Thursday semifinal against Kenmore West. The Blue Devils defeated Williamsville South 3-2 on Drew Rasulo's goal with 4:27 remaining in overtime. Liam Wicks scored both goals for the Billies and forced overtime by scoring with 14 seconds left in regulation.
William Casullo scored just 44 seconds into the opening period for Starpoint and the Spartans went on to a 5-1 win over Lew-Port at Northtown Center. Starpoint will face Iroquois-Alden, a 5-2 winner over Niagara Wheatfield. Michael Capozzi scored twice for the winners. Golfer Anthony Delisanti had both NW goals.
Only one No.1 seeds survives
In Section VI boys basketball quarterfinals, No. 1 seeds McKinley (AA), Buffalo East (B-1) and Riverside (C-1) survived the quarterfinal round, but JFK (B-3) was upset 44-40 by No. 8 seed Wilson. The Lakemen will take on Fredonia in the semifinals.
Tyler Putney scored 36 points and went over the 1,000 mark for his career in leading No. 5 seed Fredonia to a 65-38 win at Olmsted.
With a second quarter free throw in a 63-58 victory over Sweet Home, T.J. Robinson of Niagara Wheatfield became the fourth player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points.
Covid-19 affects more teams
Covid-19 protocols affected three more boys basketball teams.
Allegany-Limestone's season ended and Roy-Hart moved on to a Class B-3 semifinal game against Cleveland Hill when the Gators were unable to play their quarterfinal game.
Cleveland Hill took advantage of a depleted Southwestern team for a 49-26 win in Jamestown. The No. 2 seeded Trojans went mostly with junior varsity players when all but one of Southwestern's varsity players were placed on quarantine.
A similar fate befell the Maple Grove boys team, seeded No. 3 in Class C-2, on Monday. The Red Dragons had only three players with varsity experience available and lost to No. 6 seed Westfield 72-50. Eight junior varsity callups filled out the roster.
Pine Valley's Class D game with North Collins on Tuesday also was canceled because of Covid-19 concerns. North Collins moves to a Thursday semifinal at No. 1 Clymer.
Top seeds advance in girls
The higher seeds moved on in all but two girls quarterfinals, with No. 5 seed Williamsville North beating No. 4 seed Lockport 63-33 in Class AA, and No. 6 West Seneca East beating a depleted No. 3 seed Williamsville South 78-18 in Class A-2.
Also in A-2, Emily McLaughlin had a career-high 32 points to lead No. 4 Iroquois to a 74-19 win against Pioneer.
Hayes almost a one-girl team
Statistically, it was so exceptional it deserves mentioning.
Kyla Hayes of Maryvale scored 32 of the Flyers' 34 points on Monday in a 49-34 loss at No.2 Depew in their Class B-1 quarterfinal Monday.
A mention of the game in Tuesday's Buffalo News incorrectly referred to her as playing for Depew.
Besides scoring all but two of her team's points, Hayes had a season-high 25 rebounds, her seventh double-double of the season. More remarkable is that the 6-footer is only in eighth grade. She averaged 19.3 points and 12.3 rebounds on the season.