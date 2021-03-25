High school playoff extra: Starpoint moves on to hockey final

Owen Kiesman scored twice and had three assists and Max Ciepiela had a pair of goals and assisted on two others as Starpoint, the No. 1 seed in its bracket, defeated Iroquois-Alden, 8-3, in their Section VI boys hockey small school semifinal Thursday at Northtown Center. Justin Bull also had two goals for the winners.

Colby Lawrence scored the Spartans' first goal, and it was soon a 4-0 game. Iroquois-Alden had a comeback in its makeup, though, and closed the gap to 4-3 on goals by Collin Harrington, Ty Moran and Braden Axelson.

But another rally was not to be had. Ciepiela scored his second to make it 5-3 before the second period was over and William Casullo and Kiesman (twice) scored in the third.

Starpoint, the defending sectional and state small schools champion, awaited the winner of the later semifinal at Northtown between Grand Island, the No. 1 seed in the other small schools bracket, and Kenmore West.

The small schools championship game will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.

Brian Schiltz, Ryan Peterson, Ty Broad, Aidan Roberts and Michael Clouden scored for No. 1 St. Francis in a 5-1 victory over defending Fed boys champion St. Joe's in their semifinal of the private schools playoffs. Sean Deakin scored the Marauders' goal.

No. 2 Canisius made Luke Braun's go-ahead goal in the second period stand up for a 3-2 triumph against St. Mary's of Lancaster in the other semifinals. Vinnie Mauro and Jacob Laduca had tying goals for Canisius after the Lancers had taken the lead on scores by Connor Miller and Nick Reif.

Canisius and St. Francis square off in the Niagara Cup final at 7 p.m. Friday at Harborcenter.

Bombs away for Olean

Olean's boys basketball team came to Buffalo and made 18 3-pointers to knock off top-seeded Buffalo East, 91-69, in a Class B-1 semifinal at the International Prep gym.

Jason Brooks and Kaleb Ramadhan led the fourth-seeded Huskies' onslaught with 29 and 27 points, respectively. Kamdyn McClain added 15. Ramadhan has six threes in the first three quarters.

Making five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, Olean jumped to a 31-9 lead. East rallied behind Jaiden Green, who had 17 of his 24 points in the second quarter, to cut the margin to 48-32 at halftime. Olean, though, resumed its early pace, hitting six 3-pointers in the third and led 72-48 going into the final eight minutes.

The Huskies will visit No. 2 seed Bennett, a 76-30 winner against No. 3 seed Emersion, for the B-1 title at noon Saturday.

Hamburg advanced to the A-1 final with a 62-60 overtime win against visiting North Tonawanda. In the final minute, North Tonawanda tied the game with a three-pointer and got a stop but missed a contested layup. Hamburg took possession with 22.7 seconds left. Hamburg swung the ball around the perimeter before finding Evan Chaffee for the winning lay-in.

Adam Chiacchia scored 20 and Chafee had 13 to lead Hamburg, which visits unbeaten No. 1 seed McKinley, a 78-72 winner in triple overtime against Niagara Wheatfield.

Tyler Putney's 24 points led fifth-seeded Fredonia to a 70-34 win over visiting No. 8 Wilson in Class B-3. The winners will take on No 6 seed Roy-Hart – a 65-52 winner against No. 7 Cleveland Hill for the championship Saturday.

In Class C-1, Bryant Rosa had 38 points and Desimond Elston added 22 as No. 1 Riverside advanced with a 94-86 win against No. 4 seed Portville. Riverside faces No. 3 Tapestry in Saturday's final at Grabiarz School of Excellence. Tapestry downed No. 2 seed Chautauqua Lake, 82-56.

Hunter Wassink had 21 points and Curtis White 19 for No. 1 Clymer in a 69-43 Class D semifinal over North Collins. Sherman routed Franklinville, 66-36, in the other D semifinal.

North girls upset No. 1 seed

Williamsville North lost twice to Lancaster in ECIC I girls basketball in the regular season, but in the one that counted most the Spartans scored a 58-51 upset over the top-seeded Legends in Class AA.

North led most of the way, 13-10 after the first period and 39-33 after three.

In Saturday's final, North will visit No. 2 Clarence, which downed No. 3 Orchard Park, 64-48. Clarence had four players in double figures: Ella Corry (13), Aliza Fromwiller (12), Lizzie Fitch (11) and Josie Fleming (11).

Another top seed fell when Iroquois handed Lew-Port its first loss of the season, 48-36, to earn a place in the Class A-2 final at No. 2 Amherst, which earned a 68-34 win against No. 6 West Seneca East.

Wilson, the top seed in B-2, had narrow wins by three and two points over Akron in the Niagara-Orleans League season. The Lakewomen made it a little more decisive this time, 34-28, to advance to the championship against No. 3 Southwestern, which upset No. 2 Eden. 50-31.