High school playoff extra: Lancaster holds off Clarence to reach boys hockey final

No. 1 seed Lancaster fought off three Clarence comeback attempts and earned a 6-4 victory in the Section VI Large Schools boys hockey semifinal Wednesday night at the Northtown Center at Amherst.
Clarence closed to within one goal before an empty-net goal by Jonah Ahrens with 3.6 seconds sealed the win.
Lancaster (7-2-1) will face defending sectional champion Williamsville North or Orchard Park in the final at 1 p.m. Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter. North and OP met in Wednesday's later semifinal at Northtown.
Two goals by junior Ryan Lens gave Lancaster a 2-1 lead, with the second goal coming early in the second period. Cody Yaeger made it 3-1, but Clarence would not quit.
Connor Rice scored his second of the game for the Red Devils, and after Dan Zaccarine made it a two-goal margin again, Nick Yemma's breakaway made it 4-3 with 10:10 to play.
It was still a one-goal game when David Blachowski of Lancaster and Kevin Cole of Clarence exchanged goals. Cole's came with 41 seconds left with an extra attacker on the ice for the Red Devils.
Len also had an assist.
Joshua Ruffner of Lancaster had 21 saves, while Gerald Sorrentino made 19 for Clarence.
Clarence gets hoops upset
No. 4 seed Clarence went on the road and upset No. 1 Jamestown 45-42 to advance the Class AA boys basketball championship game Friday at No. 2 seed Niagara Falls.
Zach Ianello, a 6-4 senior forward, had 12 points to lead the Red Devils. JD Brooks, another 6-4 senior, added 11, and 6-3 junior Scott Raymond scored 10 for the winners.
Jamestown trailed in the final minute, but Clarence missed the front end of a one-and-one to extend the game. Jamestown missed a three-pointer and was forced to foul. Clarence hit two free throws for the five-point win.
Clarence reversed two regular-season losses to the Red Raiders, 62-48 at home and 75-56 in Jamestown.
Niagara Falls (16-1) blew out Lockport 77-33 for the Wolverines' third victory over their Niagara Frontier League rival this season. Jalen Bradberry had 18 points for the Falls.
In Class A-2, No. 1 seed Cheektowaga and Jesse Hawkins won an 86-73 shootout over Max Schneider and No. 4 seed Williamsville East.
Hawkins had 35 points for Cheektowaga, 21 in the first half. Schneider, who finished with 31, tried to rally the Flames with a 19-point second half.
No. 7 CSAT pulled an upset in Class A-2, winning 52-49 at No. 3 Amherst.. Nate Parker had 16 and Tyreke Hopkins had 15 for CSAT.
Medina will aim for its first sectional boys basketball title since 1971 when it plays in the Class B-1 final against visiting Lackawanna. The top-seeded Mustangs (12-1) earned their final berth with a 64-55 overtime triumph against Niagara Orleans rival Newfane. Jarin Rhim had 10 consecutive points in the extra period. No. 2 seed Lackawanna beat No. 6 seed Akron 47-43 to advance.
Senior Leif Jimerson scored 33 points to lead Ellicottville over Westfield 66-52 to earn a spot in the Class C-2 final against No. 1 seed Randolph, a 55-35 winner against Frewsburg. Ashton Bushey had 16 points and six assists for Randolph.
Frewsburg girls pull upset
In girls sectional semifinals, No. 5 Frewsburg upset No. 1 seed Holland 51-47 in Class C, despite 31 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots by Holland sophomore center Claire Pikett.
The Bears will face Randolph for the title Friday. No. 3 Randolph triumphed 53-40 at Chautauqua Lake. One consolation for the Lady Thunderbirds: junior Lily Woodis reached 1,000 career points when she made a free throw in the third quarter.
Sophomore center Clara Strack scored 25 points in No. 3 Hamburg's 53-35 triumph over Kenmore West in Class A-1.
North Tonawanda, the top seed in A-1, earned its a place in Friday's sectional final with a 47-35 triumph over Hutch-Tech.
In girls B-1, Kaylee Krysztof scored 20 points to lead Depew over Springville 61-50. The Wildcats will face No. 4 East Aurora for title Friday. The Blue Devils beat No. 1 seed City Honors 58-48.
In Class D, the top two seeds will meet in Friday's final as No. 1 Sherman advanced with a 42-29 victory against No. 5 Clymer, and No. 2 Panama downed No. 3 Pine Valley 53-26.