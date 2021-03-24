High school playoff extra: Lancaster holds off Clarence to reach boys hockey final

No. 1 seed Lancaster fought off three Clarence comeback attempts and earned a 6-4 victory in the Section VI Large Schools boys hockey semifinal Wednesday night at the Northtown Center at Amherst.

Clarence closed to within one goal before an empty-net goal by Jonah Ahrens with 3.6 seconds sealed the win.

Lancaster (7-2-1) will face defending sectional champion Williamsville North or Orchard Park in the final at 1 p.m. Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter. North and OP met in Wednesday's later semifinal at Northtown.

Two goals by junior Ryan Lens gave Lancaster a 2-1 lead, with the second goal coming early in the second period. Cody Yaeger made it 3-1, but Clarence would not quit.

Connor Rice scored his second of the game for the Red Devils, and after Dan Zaccarine made it a two-goal margin again, Nick Yemma's breakaway made it 4-3 with 10:10 to play.

It was still a one-goal game when David Blachowski of Lancaster and Kevin Cole of Clarence exchanged goals. Cole's came with 41 seconds left with an extra attacker on the ice for the Red Devils.

Len also had an assist.

Joshua Ruffner of Lancaster had 21 saves, while Gerald Sorrentino made 19 for Clarence.