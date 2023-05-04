Niagara Wheatfield all-state boys basketball star Xander Fletcher will continue his career at Oswego. A signing ceremony was held Thursday morning at the school.

Fletcher, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, was one of the best scorers in Section VI, averaging 23.8 points, a 7.1 points per game increase from his average as a junior. He leaves Niagara Wheatfield second in career scoring with 1,560 points.

He accepted the bigger scoring responsibility for the Falcons this season and posted at least 20 points in 14 games and at least 30 in four appearances, and upped his scoring average to 29.3 points in three playoff games.

He was selected to the Niagara Frontier League first team, the All-Western New York large schools first team and the all-state third team in Class A.

Oswego was 28-3 last season and 17-1 in SUNYAC play and reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

Kidd switches

A month after agreeing to continue his football career at St. Francis University, St. Francis running back Kidd has decided to accept a preferred walk-on spot with Central Connecticut State University, coach Jerome Smith said. He said Kidd’s decision was because the Blue Devils offered a better financial package and there’s a better chance of Kidd receiving playing time.

Kidd, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, was selected to All-Western New York first team offense and after running for 1,395 yards and 10 touchdowns on 218 carries, he was named the All-Catholic Class A Player of the Year.

“Ricardo has done a tremendous amount of work on his own with looking at different colleges and sending his stuff,” Smith told The News in April. “Through the recruiting process, it turned out where he fell is where he needed to fall for them. Everything fell in place for him and Ricardo’s been very patient. He knows he can play at this level and he’s got a chance to prove it and that’s all everybody asks sometimes, just a chance to prove what they can do.”

Around WNY

Kenmore sophomore girls lacrosse player Izzy Bourgeault reached 100 career points. She currently leads the team in goals (26) and points (29).

Lancaster sophomore Madison Francis added another Power 5 scholarship offer with the latest coming from Ole Miss.