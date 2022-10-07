High school notes: Unbeaten Lancaster girls volleyball team aims to be legendary

For the last three weeks, the Lancaster girls volleyball has been ranked No. 1 in the weekly coaches large schools poll after opening the season at No. 4.

The Legends are 11-0 overall, 8-0 against Class AA opponents, and have won ECIC I for the first time since 2016, when they were co-champions with Clarence. Lancaster has won every game in straight sets, and with two-time reigning sectional Class AA champion Frontier at only 5-5 this season, the Legends could be on their way to a sectional title.

“This is a group that worked really hard in the offseason,” coach Becky Edwards said. “They all spent a lot of time doing individual training on some of the top club teams in the area and fitness training. They put a lot of work in during the offseason so we’re ready to go on the first day of preseason.”

Lancaster’s 11-game winning streak will be put on the line Tuesday at home against Eden, which is ranked No. 3 in the small schools poll. The Raiders have won the last six Section VI Class C1 titles and are among the region's most prestigious girls volleyball programs.

“I think what makes Lancaster so great this year is we have weapons in all aspects," Edwards said. "We don’t have that solid big-name player. We just have a lot of great players. Whereas other schools in this area are doing great because of a specific few players on their teams, our overall chemistry and power really spread it out so it’s harder for other teams to read us.”

Lancaster returned All-WNY first-team selection and junior April Jakubowski, who has 290 assists and 15 aces. Sophomore Allison Farmer was selected to All-WNY second team as a freshman and has a team-high 102 kills and 70 digs.

The Legends have received help from senior Meg Hejmanowski (64 kills, 90 digs, 18 aces), sophomore McKenna Corcoran (68 kills, 21 blocks), and freshman Sarina Notaro (119 digs).

Edwards believes she’s coaching a special group, as the team has its sights set on a sectional title, an accomplishment the program hasn’t accomplished since 2007. Edwards, a Lancaster alum and Legends coach for more than 20 years, was there for the program’s last sectional win and had a front-row seat to a golden era of Lancaster volleyball during the 2000s, as the team would win three consecutive Class A sectional titles followed by four in a row in Class AA, which included two state championships in a span of three years.

She remembers the glory days and wants to educate her players on the program’s past. Part of that process included Edwards heading to Tops to buy Cortland apples, a nod to former Lancaster coach Sue Pernick, who used to buy her teams that type of apples in tribute to the state tournament being held in Cortland.

“They just have to get the mental toughness of how to push through once it comes time for the playoffs and that pressure,” Edwards said. “We will prepare for that as best we can.”

Orchard Park golf wins another championship

Orchard Park senior Charlie Fischer was the medalist with a score of 34 as the Quakers won the ECIC boys golf large schools championship against Williamsville South, 236-265, at Orchard Park Country Club.

Orchard Park was the South division champion and Williamsville South was the North Division champion.

OP freshman Caleb Occhino finished in second with an overall score of 37. Quakers sophomore Enzo Clerici and South senior Jack Chrzanowski each shot 38.

The overall ECIC team championship and sectional qualifier is scheduled Tuesday at Diamond Hawk.

City Honors girls soccer continues winning

City Honors girls soccer won its 11th consecutive game following a 1-0 non-league game against Frontier. The Centaurs are 13-1 this season, first in the Radcliffe Cup standings, and enter the weekend with the most victories among Section VI teams.

Senior Uma Bhattarcharjee, the reigning Radcliffe Cup player of the year who was named to the All-Western New York second team last fall, lead with 17 goals, 16 assists and 50 points. Freshman Jane Kellet is second on the team in goals (12), assists (14), and points (28).

City Honors closes the regular season Wednesday against Olmsted at All-High Stadium. Sectional pairings in girls soccer are released Oct. 15.

Curran makes Bonnies roster

Allegany-Limestone alum Tyler Curran has made the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team. During the Gators basketball season, he shared with The News his intention to attempt to walk on. His father, Steve, is the associate head coach of the team.

Last season, Tyler led Allegany-Limestone to its first New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class B state semifinal. He was named to All-WNY first-team small schools, after averaging 18.2 points 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Thursday Night Football

Clarence rallied to beat Lockport, 32-25. Brady Fulhane had 20 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns for the Red Devils.

Allegany-Limestone shut out Silver Creek/Forestville 40-0, with all its points coming in the first half. Gators quarterback Michael Frederick went 17 of 25 for 283 yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception.

Iroquois blew out Burgard/Performing Arts, 63-16, to move to 6-0 and set up next week's B1 showdown at West Seneca East. Justus Kleitz had five passing touchdowns on 12-of-14 passing for 272 yards. On the ground, Trevor Barry had 17 carries for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences overcame a 20-8 halftime deficit to beat Amherst, 40-20, and end its three-game losing streak.