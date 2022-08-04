High school notes: Top basketball stars at BCANY festival, DeAngelis commits, Nichols prep hockey

Many of Western New York’s top high school basketball players will play for regional pride when they take part in the three-day Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Hoops Festival, beginning Friday in Johnson City.

The event invites teams from the sections around the state with four games apiece Friday and Saturday and then semifinals, consolation games and finals Sunday.

The Buffalo boys team opens play at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Rochester at Johnson City Elementary School. The Buffalo girls team starts at 4 p.m. Friday against the North Country at Johnson City High.

Among the boys players are All-Western New York large schools first teamer Nick Moore (Amherst), large schools second teamer Xander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), small schools first teamer Lucus Brown (Salamanca) and honorable mention selections Adam Chiacchia (Hamburg) and Drew Hind (Randolph)

Among the girls players are All-Western New York large schools first teamer Rachel Kamrowski (Lancaster), large schools second teamer Emily Xander (North Tonawanda), small schools first team choice Kaylee Kryzstof (Depew) and honorable mention selections Meghan Trapper (Sacred Heart), Brianne Barr-Buday (Nichols) and Annabelle Day (North Tonawanda).

BUFFALO ROSTERS

Boys

Xander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), Nick Moore (Amherst), Jordan Theodore (Sweet Home), Jack Harrington (Lancaster), Jeremy Clarke (Depew), Adam Chiacchia (Hamburg), Channing Francis (Nichols), Patrick Benzer (Canisius), Lucus Brown (Salamanca), Nate Errington (Frontier), Drew Hind (Randolph). Coaches: Brandon Woods (Sweet Home), Chris Kensy (Amherst), Mike Trzybinski (Williamsville South), Aaron Tichenor (Williamsville South).

Girls

Sophia Balsano (Kenmore West); Brianna Barr-Buday (Nichols); Grace Caterina (Sacred Heart); Annabelle Day (North Tonawanda); Brittany Day (North Tonawanda); Rachel Kamrowski (Lancaster); Kaylee Krysztof (Depew); Anaya Smith (Amherst); Meghan Trapper (Sacred Heart); Jordyn Williams (Cardinal O’Hara); Emily Zander (North Tonawanda). Injured: Kyla Hayes (Cardinal O’Hara). Coaches: Nate Beutel (Niagara County CC), Nick O’Neil (Cardinal O’Hara), Ron Stepien (Sacred Heart).

SCHEDULES

Boys

Friday

vs. Rochester, 2:30 p.m., at Johnson City Elementary

vs. Southern Tier, 8:30 p.m., at Johnson City High

Saturday

vs. Hudson Valley, 9:30 a.m., at JC Elementary

vs. Suffolk, 12:30 p.m., at JC Elementary

Girls

Friday

vs. North Country, 4 p.m., JC High

Saturday

vs. Hudson Valley, 8 a.m., JC Middle

vs. Southern Tier, 2 p.m., JC Middle

vs. Central, 5 p.m., JC Middle

NICHOLS PREP HOCKEY MOVES

The Nichols boys prep hockey team will be part of the newly formed Two Nations Prep Hockey League, with play beginning in September.

The eight members of the league are: Nichols, the Hill School (Pottstown, Pa.); the Lawrenceville School (Lawrenceville, N.J.); Albany Academy (Albany); Ridley College (St. Catharine’s, Ontario); Stanstead College (Stanstead, Quebec); Upper Canada College (Toronto); and Bishop’s College School (Sherbrooke, Quebec).

Each team is to play 10 league games per season, participate in a league showcase (Jan. 28-30, in Exeter, N.H.), and compete in a championship weekend scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at Nichols.

DEANGELIS COMMITS

St. Mary’s soccer midfielder Claire DeAngelis has committed to Division I Charleston Southern in South Carolina, she announced on social media.

DeAngelis, an All-Catholic first-team selection last fall, had eight goals and nine assists as the Lancers won the Monsignor Martin championship and reached the state Catholic Class A final.

𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐃❕ Congrats to rising senior Claire DeAngelis for committing to Charleston Southern University to join 3 former Lancers down in the state of South Carolina! Congrats Claire 🤩 Let’s get it senior year — #LastOneBestOne pic.twitter.com/ZzsZV74OMS — St Mary’s HS W Soccer (@SMH_WSoccer) August 3, 2022