Sweet Home sophomore Brenton Baker added All-American to his list of accomplishments in his first season as a high jumper.

Baker placed fifth in the boys high jump Saturday at the Adidas High School Indoor Track and Field Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va.

He cleared 6-foot-4, though he noted he was a “kind of disappointed,” but eager to turn his attention to the outdoor season.

Camren Allain, from Carver, Mass., and Jaydin Williams, from Norfolk, Va., cleared 6-8, with Allain winning the title based on missed attempts.

Baker had a season-best of a 6-8 clearance and won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship when he cleared 6-6 on March 5 in Staten Island.

Bandura to Mercyhurst

Mount Mercy soccer star Rosalie Bandura, the two-time Monsignor Martin B Division Player of the Year, has announced her commitment to Mercyhurst University.

Bandura, a junior who is also a two-time All-Catholic first-team selection, has 37 goals and 17 assists for 91 career points in three seasons.

“I cannot wait to continue my journey at such an amazing school,” she tweeted in announcing her decision.

Bandura scored a goal as Mount Mercy repeated as B Division champions with a 3-0 victory over Mount St. Mary in November. The teams had shared the B Division title in 2021.

Commitment

Sweet Home running back/linebacker Jared Harris has committed to Alfred University.