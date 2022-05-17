High school notes: Starpoint's LaPLante brothers qualify for wrestling nationals

The wrestling LaPlante brothers from Starpoint are heading to North Dakota.

Gage LaPlante placed second at 160 pounds in 16U freestyle at the USA Wrestling Northeast Regional Championships in Atlantic City.

With his performance, he qualifies for the U.S. Marine Corps Junior National Championships in July in Fargo, N.D.

LaPlante was dominant in his first two bouts with 10-0 and 12-2 victories. He earned an 8-6 semifinal victory against Cole Stangle of New Jersey before an 8-6 loss to Jordan Chapman of New Jersey in the final. Chapman placed fourth at 157 in the New Jersey state tournament.

The Section VI Class A champion at 145 pounds, LaPlante placed seventh in Division I at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in March.

Starpoint’s Griffin LaPlante was sixth at 145 pounds in the 16U Greco Roman division and also qualified for Fargo. LaPlante went 3-2, including a 10-0 win and two by 8-0 scores. He then lost to Calvin Kraisser, who won the Maryland state championship at 132 pounds as a freshman.

LaPlante is coming off an eighth-grade season in which he placed fifth at 132 pounds in Division I at the state championships. He won the ECIC title, the Section VI Class A title and the Division I state qualifier.

Sems wins state title in crew

The Buffalo Seminary Novice 4+ crew left Saratoga Springs not knowing it had won a state championship.

However, they learned Monday that an error had been made that incorrectly placed them second among scholastic entrants when they should have been first. The state championship plaque arrived Tuesday, athletic director Kacie Mills said, officially making the group of Olivia Bailey, Inga Wooten-Forman, Chloe Moll, Alivia Raczyk and Mariana Davis into state champions.

Sem finished fifth overall in the race, but the first four teams were all club teams. The regatta combines high schools and rowing clubs with overall titles in each event and scholastic titles available to high school crews.

Milestones

• Lewiston-Porter lacrosse player Lucia Sanchez crossed 100 career points during an eight-point game against Lockport on Monday. Sanchez had five goals and three assists in a 19-4 victory.

• Falconer softball player Tess Spangenburg eclipsed 100 career hits during a 17-2 victory against Jamestown last week.

Correction

Lancaster's Cole Jones qualified for the state tournament in boys golf with his performance at the state qualifier Monday at Diamond Hawk.

Jones beat Niagara Wheatfield eighth-grader RJ Delisanti in a playoff to earn the final spot. Delisanti is the alternate.