Along with five placewinners, the St. Francis wrestling team came home with the Division II team state Catholic championship Sunday at St. Anthony’s High on Long Island.

It is the Red Raiders’ first state title since 2019 and 16th overall in program history.

St. Francis totaled 101.5 points to beat St. John’s (87) and Canisius (49).

The Red Raiders had a wrestler place second through sixth, led by Sean Gordon, who was second at 118 pounds. Connor Miller was third at 189; Brandon Drummond was fourth at 172; Jack Coughlin was fifth at 215; and Jimmy Gordon was sixth at 132.

Jack Fiorvanti and St. Francis won the Team Sportsmanship Awards.

School record broken

Canisius swimmer Peter Peyser set the school record in the 50 freestyle at 21.20 at the CHSAA city championships Sunday at the Nassau Aquatic Center.

The record of 21.26 seconds was previously held by Jack Boyd, a 2014 graduate, who went on to swim for Harvard.

Peyser, a sophomore, becomes the youngest Crusader to hold an individual school swimming record.

NFL basketball title games

The Niagara Frontier League basketball championship doubleheader is Thursday at Grand Island.

In the opener, the Kenmore West girls (14-3) will face the Lewiston-Porter girls at 5 p.m. Lew-Port (15-3) is ranked No. 2 in the News small school girls basketball poll this week.

The Niagara Falls boys will play Lewiston-Porter in the second game at 7 p.m. The Wolverines (16-2) are ranked No. 2 in the News’ large schools poll this week; the Lancers (17-2) are ranked No. 2 among small schools.

Added helpers

In a review of scoring from Monday night’s Section VI girls hockey championship game, Isabelle Bourgeault earned additional assists on the first two goals by Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport in its 4-0 shutout of Niagara County.

Bourgeault already had been credited with assists on the final two goals, meaning she either won the faceoff or had the primary assist on all four goals.

Ken/GI-Port moves to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday against Clinton from Section III at the Nexus Center in Utica. Adirondack United from Section II plays Canton from Section X in the 6 p.m. semifinals.

The semifinal winners meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.