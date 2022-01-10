High school notes: St. Francis basketball snaps Syracuse CBA's 34-game winning streak

The Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy boys basketball team had not lost a game in nearly two years.
St. Francis ended the 34-game winning streak Saturday with a 54-47 victory at CBA.
The Frannies bounced back from a tough loss to Nichols in Monsignor Martin play the night before to hand CBA its first loss since it was beaten by Bishop Grimes on Jan. 14, 2020.
St. Francis took control from the start and led 11-9 after the first quarter and 26-18 at halftime. CBA came back in the third quarter to tie the score 33-33. The Frannies were able to pull away late thanks to making their free throws.
Junior forward Logan Reaska had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Senior forward Brendan Reid had 11 points and 11 rebounds in limited minutes after being cut above the eye early in the game.
St. Francis returns to action Tuesday against Cardinal O’Hara.
***
Led by Jacob Ramscumberger, the West Seneca East boys bowling team won the A Division of the inaugural Patrick Kwiatkowski Memorial High School Classic at Mallwitz Island Lanes.
Lockport was second among the 18 teams. Anthony Cercone bowled a 289 game for the Lions.
The event is named for legendary Canisius High bowling coach who died at age 65 in September 2019, two months before he was to be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Kwiatkowski led the Crusaders to five Monsignor Martin regular season championships and five All-Catholic championships and more than 700 wins during his 23 seasons.
The event was a fundraiser for a scholarship fund at Canisius named in his honor.
“I tried to run a high school classic tournament just like our all-Catholics for Monsignor Martin. That was the type of tournament my dad loved because it was the true definition of team,” said Mike Kwiatkowski, who succeeded his father as Canisius coach. “We were so fortunate to have 18 teams come through adverse times.
“It was a great day in my father’s honor and we’re so lucky in these times to have a day to celebrate him and bowling in Western New York.”
***
Franklinville senior Blake Frank scored 38 in Saturday’s 69-57 victory against New Life Christian and eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Frank shot 11 for 14 from the field and made three 3-pointers for his second 38-point game of the season. He scored 60 in a season-opening, 96-94 win against New Life Christian in November and is averaging 31.1 points per game for Franklinville (7-2).
***
Clymer junior wrestler Trent Burchanowski reached 100 career victories during the 28th annual Ripley Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Burchanowski was the 132-pount champion of the tournament won by Chautauqua Lake with 175 points. Frontier was second with 89 and Eden was third with 78.
Maple Grove’s Luke Tomlinson was the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
***
The Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey team won the North Country Shootout with a 5-2 victory against Plattsburgh.
Bella Jayme and Carissa Buyea each had two goals, and Megan Pinzel added an empty-netter. Carolyn Bourgeault made 22 saves.