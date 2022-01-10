High school notes: St. Francis basketball snaps Syracuse CBA's 34-game winning streak

The event is named for legendary Canisius High bowling coach who died at age 65 in September 2019, two months before he was to be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kwiatkowski led the Crusaders to five Monsignor Martin regular season championships and five All-Catholic championships and more than 700 wins during his 23 seasons.

The event was a fundraiser for a scholarship fund at Canisius named in his honor.

“I tried to run a high school classic tournament just like our all-Catholics for Monsignor Martin. That was the type of tournament my dad loved because it was the true definition of team,” said Mike Kwiatkowski, who succeeded his father as Canisius coach. “We were so fortunate to have 18 teams come through adverse times.

“It was a great day in my father’s honor and we’re so lucky in these times to have a day to celebrate him and bowling in Western New York.”

***

Franklinville senior Blake Frank scored 38 in Saturday’s 69-57 victory against New Life Christian and eclipsed 1,000 career points.