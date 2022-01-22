High school notes: Shay Ciezki becomes career leading scorer at St. Mary's

Shay Ciezki scored 36 points Saturday against Elmira to become the career leading scorer at St. Mary’s.
Ciezki set the milestone on a floater off the backboard with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter of an eventual 80-63 loss.
She entered the game 22 points away from breaking the record and now has 1,791 points for her career.
"It was a lot of emotions, all happy tears of course, but it was a such a surreal feeling," Ciezki said. "All the hard work and sacrifices I made really paid off."
Ciezki, a Penn State signee, broke the mark of 1,776 set by Raeann Stillwell, who graduated in 2011 and who is in her first season as an assistant coach with the Lancers.
"Having coach Raeann on the bench and her being able to support and mentor me has been a huge blessing," Ciezki said. "She told me how proud she was for me to break her record.
"I teased her a little on how she is No. 2 in the gym now," Ciezki joked. "But she’s been always pushing me and so has coach (Anthony) Ottomano to really chase after my goals."
This floater off the glass moves @shay_ciezki to #1 All Time Leading Scorer @SMH_WBasketball we are so proud of your accomplishments! 1️⃣7️⃣8️⃣1️⃣ @MonsignorMartin @PennStateWBB @McDAAG @Section6_NY @BeeNewsGLindahl @SMHAthletics @NYSTakeover @tml1000 @NYSPHSAA @bufnewspreptalk pic.twitter.com/2QyPE01D6m— SMH W Basketball (@SMH_WBasketball) January 22, 2022
A three-time All-Western New York first-team selection and a McDonalds’ All-American Game nominee, Ciezki is second in the state in scoring, averaging more than 35 points per game. She is ranked No. 55 on ESPN’s Top 100 girls basketball recruits in the Class of 2022.
Elmira jumped to a 39-25 lead at halftime, but St. Mary’s used a 14-4 run to close the third quarter to trim the advantage to 47-44. Elmira answered with a 13-3 stretch to start the fourth quarter and open the lead to 60-46.
Natalie Cully added 10 points for the Lancers.
Briggs to Rutgers
Starpoint shortstop Bailey Briggs has committed to Rutgers to continue her softball career.
Briggs was selected to the All-Western New York Large Schools first team last spring after hitting .438 with 19 runs, 21 hits and 28 RBI. She had four home runs and six doubles.
Briggs also has played nationally in the New Jersey Intensity travel program.
On the boards
Williamsville East junior Leah Polk set two school rebounding records in the Flames’ 51-34 victory Friday against West Seneca East with 24 total rebounds and 18 offensive rebounds.
Williamsville East held West Seneca East scoreless in the first quarter, jumping to a 12-0 lead.
Mancabelli mark
Orchard Park pole vaulter Kegan Mancabelli set a school record by clearing 14 feet, 7 inches in Friday’s indoor meet at Houghton College.
Mancabelli, a multisport athlete and first team All-Western New York selection in football this past fall, is the reigning indoor and outdoor Section VI champion in pole vault and is a defending outdoor champ in long jump.
Mancabelli, who is committed to Cornell, is among local athletes scheduled to compete this week in the Millrose Games at the Armory in New York.
OP remains perfect
The Orchard Park boys hockey team, ranked No. 2 in the state in Division I, shut out third-ranked and previously unbeaten Victor, 3-0, Saturday at the Rochester Ice Arena to move to 10-0.
The Quakers have now scored 53 goals and allowed only seven all season.
Orchard Park is in the middle of four games in five days. The Quakers beat West Seneca West, 5-1, on Friday. They face Frontier on Sunday and return to Rochester on Tuesday against Section V’s McQuaid.