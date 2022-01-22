High school notes: Shay Ciezki becomes career leading scorer at St. Mary's

Shay Ciezki scored 36 points Saturday against Elmira to become the career leading scorer at St. Mary’s.

Ciezki set the milestone on a floater off the backboard with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter of an eventual 80-63 loss.

She entered the game 22 points away from breaking the record and now has 1,791 points for her career.

"It was a lot of emotions, all happy tears of course, but it was a such a surreal feeling," Ciezki said. "All the hard work and sacrifices I made really paid off."

Ciezki, a Penn State signee, broke the mark of 1,776 set by Raeann Stillwell, who graduated in 2011 and who is in her first season as an assistant coach with the Lancers.

"Having coach Raeann on the bench and her being able to support and mentor me has been a huge blessing," Ciezki said. "She told me how proud she was for me to break her record.