High school notes: Section VI girls hockey tournament semifinals postponed

The Section VI girls hockey tournament semifinals were postponed Thursday and have been rescheduled for Monday.
Top-seed Williamsville faces No. 4 FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Arena in Lockport with No. 2 Kenmore/Grand Island vs. No. 3 Niagara County to follow at 8.
The championship game has been moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone.
The private school championship between Monsignor Martin and St. Mary’s will follow at 8 p.m.
Hind from 3
Randolph’s Drew Hind set a school record with 11 3-pointers Monday in an 84-48 victory against Maple Grove. He was 11 of 14 from 3-point range and finished with 38 points.
The previous school record of 10 was held by brothers Blake and Bryce Morrison and Isaac Wakefield.
Randolph, 14-1 and moving toward being the top seed in the Class C sectionals, plays Portville on Friday.
Signings/commitments
• Fredonia swimmer Tori Spacciapolli signed with Division I Siena. She was 14th in the state meet in the 100 breaststroke and named All-CCAAA Division in four events last fall.
• Fredonia quarterback Nick Whitfield Jr., Clarence tight end Scott Raymond and St. Francis High linebacker Nate Henrech all signed with St. Francis.
• Canisius graduate Malachi Charleston, from Olean, signed to the defensive line at Edinboro. Charleston played a post-graduate year at Milford Academy. Clarence offensive lineman Cole Pearlson also signed with Edinboro.
• St. Mary’s defensive end Will Rhodes signed with Clarion.
• Fredonia’s Matt Lotter signed to play football at Cortland.
• Niagara Falls senior catcher Riley Cardinali will play baseball at Erie Community College.