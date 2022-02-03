 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school notes: Section VI girls hockey tournament semifinals postponed
High school notes: Section VI girls hockey tournament semifinals postponed

Section VI girls hockey playoffs (copy)

Kenmore/Grand Island's Carissa Buyea fights for position on the puck against Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew's Haylie Petyk in the first period of Section VI girls hockey playoff action at Northtown Center in Amherst on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Kenmore/Grand Island won, but its semifinal game against Niagara County has been postponed until Monday.

 John Hickey

The Section VI girls hockey tournament semifinals were postponed Thursday and have been rescheduled for Monday.

Top-seed Williamsville faces No. 4 FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Arena in Lockport with No. 2 Kenmore/Grand Island vs. No. 3 Niagara County to follow at 8.

The championship game has been moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone.

The private school championship between Monsignor Martin and St. Mary’s will follow at 8 p.m.

Hind from 3

Randolph’s Drew Hind set a school record with 11 3-pointers Monday in an 84-48 victory against Maple Grove. He was 11 of 14 from 3-point range and finished with 38 points.

The previous school record of 10 was held by brothers Blake and Bryce Morrison and Isaac Wakefield.

Randolph, 14-1 and moving toward being the top seed in the Class C sectionals, plays Portville on Friday.

Signings/commitments

• Fredonia swimmer Tori Spacciapolli signed with Division I Siena. She was 14th in the state meet in the 100 breaststroke and named All-CCAAA Division in four events last fall.

• Fredonia quarterback Nick Whitfield Jr., Clarence tight end Scott Raymond and St. Francis High linebacker Nate Henrech all signed with St. Francis.

• Canisius graduate Malachi Charleston, from Olean, signed to the defensive line at Edinboro. Charleston played a post-graduate year at Milford Academy. Clarence offensive lineman Cole Pearlson also signed with Edinboro.

• St. Mary’s defensive end Will Rhodes signed with Clarion.

• Fredonia’s Matt Lotter signed to play football at Cortland.

• Niagara Falls senior catcher Riley Cardinali will play baseball at Erie Community College.

