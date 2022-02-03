High school notes: Section VI girls hockey tournament semifinals postponed

The Section VI girls hockey tournament semifinals were postponed Thursday and have been rescheduled for Monday.

Top-seed Williamsville faces No. 4 FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Arena in Lockport with No. 2 Kenmore/Grand Island vs. No. 3 Niagara County to follow at 8.

The championship game has been moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone.

The private school championship between Monsignor Martin and St. Mary’s will follow at 8 p.m.

Hind from 3

Randolph’s Drew Hind set a school record with 11 3-pointers Monday in an 84-48 victory against Maple Grove. He was 11 of 14 from 3-point range and finished with 38 points.

The previous school record of 10 was held by brothers Blake and Bryce Morrison and Isaac Wakefield.

Randolph, 14-1 and moving toward being the top seed in the Class C sectionals, plays Portville on Friday.

