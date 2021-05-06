High school notes: Sacred Heart lacrosse star Kayleigh Colleary reaches 100 goals at rapid pace

Sacred Heart lacrosse player Kayleigh Colleary needed just two full seasons and four games to reach 100 career goals, an astonishing pace.

Colleary scored seven goals Monday against Buffalo Seminary to hit No. 100 and added to her total with three goals in a 19-1 win against Mount Mercy on Wednesday.

She became the fifth player in school history to hit the milestone and is 16 goals away from the school record, but more than that, she said she is excited to play on a Sharks team that has a “special sort of chemistry this season.” Sacred Heart is 4-1.

“I’m the kind of person who likes to set measurable goals for myself, so hitting 100 was a huge milestone for me,” she said. “I only started playing lacrosse in eighth grade so it was nice to see my hard work pay off, however, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the playmaking abilities of my teammates and the incredible support from our coaching staff.”

Colleary, who has signed with Division I Butler University, primarily played defense in ninth grade and had 23 goals and then had 54 as a sophomore. Her junior season was lost to the cancellation of spring sports, meaning she likely would have reached 100 midway through last season.