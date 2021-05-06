High school notes: Sacred Heart lacrosse star Kayleigh Colleary reaches 100 goals at rapid pace

Sacred Heart lacrosse player Kayleigh Colleary needed just two full seasons and four games to reach 100 career goals, an astonishing pace.
Colleary scored seven goals Monday against Buffalo Seminary to hit No. 100 and added to her total with three goals in a 19-1 win against Mount Mercy on Wednesday.
She became the fifth player in school history to hit the milestone and is 16 goals away from the school record, but more than that, she said she is excited to play on a Sharks team that has a “special sort of chemistry this season.” Sacred Heart is 4-1.
“I’m the kind of person who likes to set measurable goals for myself, so hitting 100 was a huge milestone for me,” she said. “I only started playing lacrosse in eighth grade so it was nice to see my hard work pay off, however, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the playmaking abilities of my teammates and the incredible support from our coaching staff.”
Colleary, who has signed with Division I Butler University, primarily played defense in ninth grade and had 23 goals and then had 54 as a sophomore. Her junior season was lost to the cancellation of spring sports, meaning she likely would have reached 100 midway through last season.
“I’ve definitely thought about ‘what could have been’ if there was a lacrosse season last year, but my focus was more on winning a championship than my individual stats,” she said. “Instead of wondering about how last season could have gone, I’m doing my best to make the most of the present.
“While breaking a school record would be amazing, I’m just going to keep doing what I can to help my team. My priority is to help my team succeed and to play my game, and if breaking a record comes along with it then that’s an added bonus.”
DeBerry to Team USA trials
Williamsville South basketball Amari DeBerry has been invited to attend the trials for the USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup team. Trials are scheduled for May 14-16 in Denver, with the tournament
The FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled for Aug. 7-15 in Hungary.
DeBerry, who signed with UConn, won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championships.
Commits
Lancaster’s Anthony Santos-LaRosa announced he will attend Washington & Jefferson College as part of the football and track teams.
Sacred Heart junior lacrosse player Bella Judge has committed to Division II Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.