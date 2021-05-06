 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school notes: Sacred Heart lacrosse star Kayleigh Colleary reaches 100 goals at rapid pace
0 comments

High school notes: Sacred Heart lacrosse star Kayleigh Colleary reaches 100 goals at rapid pace

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Sacred Heart Mount St. Mary

Sacred Heart's Kayleigh Colleary runs past Mount St. Mary's Emily Fisher earlier this season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Sacred Heart lacrosse player Kayleigh Colleary needed just two full seasons and four games to reach 100 career goals, an astonishing pace.

Colleary scored seven goals Monday against Buffalo Seminary to hit No. 100 and added to her total with three goals in a 19-1 win against Mount Mercy on Wednesday.

She became the fifth player in school history to hit the milestone and is 16 goals away from the school record, but more than that, she said she is excited to play on a Sharks team that has a “special sort of chemistry this season.” Sacred Heart is 4-1.

“I’m the kind of person who likes to set measurable goals for myself, so hitting 100 was a huge milestone for me,” she said. “I only started playing lacrosse in eighth grade so it was nice to see my hard work pay off, however, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the playmaking abilities of my teammates and the incredible support from our coaching staff.”

Colleary, who has signed with Division I Butler University, primarily played defense in ninth grade and had 23 goals and then had 54 as a sophomore. Her junior season was lost to the cancellation of spring sports, meaning she likely would have reached 100 midway through last season.

“I’ve definitely thought about ‘what could have been’ if there was a lacrosse season last year, but my focus was more on winning a championship than my individual stats,” she said. “Instead of wondering about how last season could have gone, I’m doing my best to make the most of the present.  

“While breaking a school record would be amazing, I’m just going to keep doing what I can to help my team.  My priority is to help my team succeed and to play my game, and if breaking a record comes along with it then that’s an added bonus.”  

DeBerry to Team USA trials

Williamsville South basketball Amari DeBerry has been invited to attend the trials for the USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup team. Trials are scheduled for May 14-16 in Denver, with the tournament

The FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled for Aug. 7-15 in Hungary.

DeBerry, who signed with UConn, won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championships.

Commits

Lancaster’s Anthony Santos-LaRosa announced he will attend Washington & Jefferson College as part of the football and track teams. 

Sacred Heart junior lacrosse player Bella Judge has committed to Division II Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Winners and losers on the Bills' roster after the NFL draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo News boys basketball Players of the Year history (1978-2020)
High School

Buffalo News boys basketball Players of the Year history (1978-2020)

  • Updated

*–Indicates co-Players of the Year 2019 Noah Hutchins 2018 Greg Dolan, Williamsville South 2017 Dominick Welch, Cheektowaga 2016 Stafford Trueheart, Canisius 2015 Zack Panebianco, Jamestown 2014 Sterling Taplin, Williamsville North 2013 Adam Weir, Canisius 2012 Stan Wier, East Aurora 2011 Jaysean Paige, Jamestown 2010 Will Regan, Nichols* Chris Secky, Maple Grove* 2009 Will Regan, Nichols 2008 Rahshon Tabb, Niagara

Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2020)
High School

Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2020)

  • Updated

2018 Angel Parker, Cardinal O’Hara 2017 Anndea Zeigler, Cardinal O’Hara All-WNY girls basketball: Player of Year honor named after sports pioneer Pares 2016 Erica Martinsen, Williamsville East 2015 Chrisanna Green, Jamestown 2014 Jontay Walton, Cardinal O’Hara 2013 Cassie Oursler, Grand Island 2012 Katie Healy, Lancaster 2011 Kallie Banker, Grand Island 2010 Rachel Bantelman, Olean 2009 Erinne Cunningham, Jamestown 2008

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News