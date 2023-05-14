Western New York runners swept the mile at the prestigious Glenn D. Loucks Games on Saturday in White Plains.

Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napoleon won the girls mile in 4 minutes, 46.38 seconds. She had been second in the 800 meters Friday.

Randolph’s Roan Kelly won the boys mile in a time of 4:14.09. He was second in the 1600 meters in the Class C state meet last spring.

Randolph’s Jaiden Huntington was fifth in the discus Saturday with a throw of 143-1. He had been fifth in the shot put (48-5 3/4) on Friday.

Frewsburg’s Landon Stormer was fourth in the 400 meters in 49.64. He was second in the 200 meters (21.68) on Friday.

The meet, in its 55th edition, typically attracts more than 3,000 athletes from the East Coast and Canada

Clark to Medaille

Depew basketball player Jemery Clark will play at Medaille University.

A 6-foot-2 forward, Clark averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Akron ace

The Akron baseball team has clinched at least a share of its first Niagara Orleans championship since 1975, and pitcher Andrew Romesser is a big reason why.

In the last week, Romesser threw a no-hitter last Monday against Wilson and then pitched eight innings in a 2-1 victory Saturday against Medina.

In the 11-0 win against Wilson, Romesser had five strikeouts.

Against Medina, he scattered six hits and struck out four.

Akron (9-0) needs to win one of its final two games to secure sole possession of the league title. The Tigers host Albion on Tuesday and then travel to Albion on Wednesday.

What a day

East Aurora’s Alyssa Kingston had quite a game in Saturday’s 23-5 victory against Pioneer.

Kingston went 6-for-6 and hit for the cycle with two additional doubles.

She is hitting .622 with a slugging percentage of 1.378 for the season.

St Joe's keeps streak alive

The St. Joe's baseball team clinched at least a share of their fifth consecutive Monsignor Martin baseball title with a 12-3 victory against St. Mary's on Sunday.

Sean Connor had three more hits raising his league average to .714 along with 18 runs batted it.

Bryce Mucica had two hits and drove in four runs, and Josh Eagle also had two hits.

Ty Graczyk moved to 5-0 on the mound and kept his earned run average to under 1.00.

No-hitter for St. Mary's

Alexandra Packard threw a no-hitter Saturday in a five-inning tournament game against Schuylerville of Section II. The Lancers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game by a score of 8-0.

Packard struck out six and walked two and faced just 16 batters.

St. Mary's won its second game of the day, 18-4, against Saranac.

The Lancers play Nardin on Monday in the final scheduled regular season game. Playoff semifinals are Saturday.

Track winners

The St. Mary's School for the Deaf girls track team won the Eastern Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association Division II championship in Rhode Island.

The boys team finished third.

The Bisons brought home eight medals (two silver and six bronze).

Martin girls lacrosse

The semifinals for the Monsignor Martin playoffs in girls lacrosse are set for Monday.

St. Mary’s plays at Nichols at 5 p.m., and Sacred Heart travels to Nardin at 7 p.m.

The winners play Tuesday for the title at a site and time to be determined. Nichols beat Nardin 17-7 in last year’s final to repeat as champions and advanced to the first-ever state Catholic girls lacrosse final.