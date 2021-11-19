High school notes: Portville pitcher Maxx Yehl signs with West Virginia

Portville lefthanded pitcher Maxx Yehl signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at West Virginia.

Yehl was named to the coaches’ All-Western New York second team last spring as an infielder as he split time between first base and pitcher.

The 6-foot-6 Yehl, who also plays for the Academy Stars travel team, has been clocked with a 91 mph fastball and consistently is in the high-80s. He uses a slider and a changeup as his breaking pitches.

He is ranked among the top lefthanded pitchers in the state in the Class of 2022 by Prep Baseball Report.

The Portville coaches were careful last spring with Yehl’s arm, and he threw only 11 innings but struck 27 and did not allow any hits or runs. He walked five.

Yehl’s bat was a key reason that Portville reached the Section VI, Class C final after an undefeated regular season. He hit .600 with four home runs and 38 runs batted in.

Rivalry series scholar athletes

Depew’s Jason Glinski is the fourth Western New York football player to be among nationwide nominees for the Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame team.