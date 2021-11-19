High school notes: Portville pitcher Maxx Yehl signs with West Virginia

Portville lefthanded pitcher Maxx Yehl signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at West Virginia.
Yehl was named to the coaches’ All-Western New York second team last spring as an infielder as he split time between first base and pitcher.
The 6-foot-6 Yehl, who also plays for the Academy Stars travel team, has been clocked with a 91 mph fastball and consistently is in the high-80s. He uses a slider and a changeup as his breaking pitches.
He is ranked among the top lefthanded pitchers in the state in the Class of 2022 by Prep Baseball Report.
The Portville coaches were careful last spring with Yehl’s arm, and he threw only 11 innings but struck 27 and did not allow any hits or runs. He walked five.
Yehl’s bat was a key reason that Portville reached the Section VI, Class C final after an undefeated regular season. He hit .600 with four home runs and 38 runs batted in.
Rivalry series scholar athletes
Depew’s Jason Glinski is the fourth Western New York football player to be among nationwide nominees for the Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame team.
The team will be determined through a 30-day voting period that began Monday. Friends, family and school and community members can vote as many times as they want to show support for their Scholar Athlete.
Visit greatamericanrivalry.com/ for more information and to cast your vote.
He joins Lancaster’s Joe Podraza, St. Joe’s Will Rahill and Canisius’ Josh Fillion.
Next for St. Francis
The St. Francis football team, the Monsignor Martin A Division champion, is awaiting the winner of Iona Prep and Monsignor Farrell.
Iona Prep (9-1) faces Farrell (8-2) on Saturday in Uniondale for the AAA championship game of the Catholic High School Football League of Metropolitan New York.
St. Francis beat Canisius, 21-10, to win the Monsignor Martin championship.
Commitment
Williamsville North soccer player Rian Burns has committed to Elmira College.