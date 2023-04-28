Orchard Park and Lancaster will meet in a rematch of last season’s Section VI Class AA softball final, but much more is at stake than who wins the game.

OP will host its annual suicide prevention/mental health awareness game to raise money for Mental Health Advocates of Western New York when they meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Orchard Park softball field.

Donations can be made in advance at mhawny.org/donate and by writing “in honor of OP/Lancaster softball”.

Last year’s game against West Seneca West raised nearly $2,000 through a variety of fundraisers.

Williamsville North also will host a similar event May 13, with eight teams taking part. Play begins at 8 a.m.

The event is in honor of Amanda Stockman, a former North softball player who died in 2015 at the age of 15.

Perfect and efficient

St. Joe’s sophomore righthander Patrick Beyer threw a perfect game in a 14-0 victory against Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Wednesday.

Beyer struck out 10 and needed only 56 pitches through the five innings.

Schneider to Fisher

Former Williamsville East basketball star Max Schneider, a three-time All-WNY selection, will transfer to St. John Fisher, he announced Thursday on social media.

Schneider, a 5-foot-10 guard, appeared in two games as a freshman at College of Saint Rose before his season was ended by injury. He will have four seasons of eligibility.

In high school, he led the Flames to the sectionals a Buffalo State and averaged 27.6 points per game (fourth in Section VI) as a senior and was named to the all-state first team in Class A.

Commitments/signings

• Mount St. Mary’s had a ceremony for four athletes this week: Swimmers Haley Griffin to Gannon and Anne Marie Kurz to Nazareth; and rugby players Katie Paterson to St. Bonaventure and Emma McNabb to Niagara.

• Sacred Heart softball player Molly Kuhn has committed to St. John Fisher.