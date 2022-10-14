High school notes: NT girls, Lewiston-Porter boys win Niagara Frontier League soccer titles

North Tonawanda won the girls Niagara Frontier League soccer championship by beating Niagara Wheatfield, 4-2, Thursday in the crossover game between division champions.

Emily Zander had two goals for Lumberjacks, who won their first league championship 2019. Gabby Giesing and Paige Spatorico each scored for NT (11-2).

Kacey Mosher and Marisa Rickard scored for NW (12-1-1).

On the boys side, Lewiston-Porter won the title, with a 4-0 victory against Niagara Wheatfield.

Drew Leardini and Quinn Walton each scored twice for the Lancers (14-0-1). Leardini had 28 goals and 14 assists during the regular season.

Lew-Port is the lone NFL team to post double-digit victories.

Roy-Hart boys soccer also wrapped up an undefeated league season at 10-0 with a 5-0 victory against Medina for its third consecutive Niagara-Orleans League title. Aiden Guild and Peter Martillotta each scored twice.

Selection Saturday

The Section VI pairings for boys and girls soccer will be released Saturday.

The girls will compete in five classifications: AA, A, B1, B2, C, and D. The boys will have six: AA, A1, A2, B1, B2, C, and D.

Tournament play begins Tuesday with pre-quarterfinals for the boys in B1, B2 and C and the girls in A.

Orchard Park’s golf dominance continues

At the ECIC championship this weekat Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga, Orchard Park’s boys golf team won its eighth title in the last 10 seasons with a victory against East Aurora.

OP, the ECIC large schools champion, had a team total of 504 to 558 for EA, the small schools champion.

Charlie Fischer won the ECIC individual title, his second in four years.

Orchard Park had four players named All-ECIC All-Stars: Fisher (74), Enzo Clerici (80), Landon Arnold (80), and Garrett Senfield (83).

Local wrestlers busy this weekend

Starpoint will sent Gage and Griffin LaPLante, Cade and Jaron Barrientos, and JR Leuer to compete at the prestigious Super 32 challenge wrestling tournament Saturday and Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

Last season, the Spartans won the Section VI Class A team championship for the first time since 2006. Griffin won the ECIC title, the Section VI Class A title and finished fifth at 132 pounds at New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in March. Gage was the Class A champion at 145 pounds and placed seventh at the state championships.

Newfane’s Aidan Gillings and Williamsville North’s Cameron Catrabone, a Michigan commit, also are scheduled to be at the event. Both were sectional champions and state qualifiers last season.

Section VI athletes nominated for award

Football players Cole Bloomquist, of Jamestown, and Karmyne Jones, of Lockport, have been nominated for USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award, which is presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants.

Students are nominated by their coaches for their teamwork, will, commitment, and dedication. Each finalist will receive $1,000 for their school's athletic program and the grand prize is an additional $10,000.

Jesuit volleyball tournament

Canisius volleyball will conclude the Jesuit Classic with five matches Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

The event involves fellow Jesuit schools from Puerto Rico, Rochester and Baltimore, with the teams participating in service projects while in Buffalo for the tournament. The event is the only Jesuit high school volleyball tournament in the country.

Canisius will play Colegio San Ignacio from Puerto Rico and McQuaid Jesuit of Rochester will play Loyola Blakefield of Maryland to start the day and complete the round robin that began Friday.

The semifinals are at noon, with the consolation match at 1:30 and the championship at 3:30.