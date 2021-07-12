High school notes: North Tonawanda turns to alum Ben Bunker as football coach

Ben Bunker has been named the varsity football coach at North Tonawanda, his alma mater.
His hiring was approved by the School Board Thursday night.
Bunker had spent the last three years as an assistant coach and was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this past season.
“Not many words to say, other than LETS GO!" Bunker tweeted after the announcement.
Bunker had a successful playing career and was a Trench Trophy finalist in 2008 before going on to SUNY Brockport. He is a 2009 NT graduate.
We would like to welcome our next varsity Head Coach of @jacksfootball Coach Ben Bunker.Coach has been with the program for the previous 3 seasons as an assistant, serving last season as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.@coachbunk55 pic.twitter.com/aLQJS0CO8X— NT Football (@jacksfootball) July 8, 2021
He replaces Rick Tomm, who was named to his second stint as coach shortly before the 2019 season began. Tomm will remain with the NT program as a volunteer assistant at all levels.
Asked his early goals, Bunker said:
• "Continue building a balanced program, make sure to regain our status as a scholar-athlete team."
• Build off 3-3 season in spring 2021 that included a 33-20 win against Tonawanda in the T-NT Game.
• "Compete for a playoff spot and beyond annually with fast physical football."
• "Create lifelong lumberjacks, with pride and tradition as we are Team 128."
• Beat Tonawanda.
Fuerst to Pitt
West Seneca East catcher Rachael Fuerst will continue her softball career at Pittsburgh, she announced on social media. Fuerst, who also plays for the Jersey Intensity travel team, was named Coaches’ All-Western New York honorable mention this spring as a senior.
As a sophomore in 2019, she hit .548 with 25 home runs, 62 runs and only struck out nine times.
Hamburg NFL Flag Football
The Town of Hamburg Department of Youth, Recreation and Senior Services is accepting registration for this fall’s NFL Flag Football Program for boys and girls ages 6 to 8, 12 to 14 and 15 to 17 years of age (as of Sept. 1) at the Hamburg Recreation Center, 2892 Lakeview Road (Nike Base). The program is nontackle and nonblocking. Registration deadline is Aug. 6.
The preseason combine and team development (participants must attend one) will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 at the Lakeview Road site. Regular season games will be played for one hour each on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to age group from Aug. 21 to Oct. 23, with no games on Sept. 4.
Registration fee of $90 includes the NFL Flag jersey. It can be paid by phone with a credit card through the Hamburg Recreation Office by calling 646-5145, online at hamburg-youth-rec-seniors.com or in person in the Rec Office at the Town of Hamburg Senior Community Center, 4540 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, Door 9.