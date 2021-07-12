High school notes: North Tonawanda turns to alum Ben Bunker as football coach

Asked his early goals, Bunker said:

• "Continue building a balanced program, make sure to regain our status as a scholar-athlete team."

• Build off 3-3 season in spring 2021 that included a 33-20 win against Tonawanda in the T-NT Game.

• "Compete for a playoff spot and beyond annually with fast physical football."

• "Create lifelong lumberjacks, with pride and tradition as we are Team 128."

• Beat Tonawanda.

Fuerst to Pitt

West Seneca East catcher Rachael Fuerst will continue her softball career at Pittsburgh, she announced on social media. Fuerst, who also plays for the Jersey Intensity travel team, was named Coaches’ All-Western New York honorable mention this spring as a senior.

As a sophomore in 2019, she hit .548 with 25 home runs, 62 runs and only struck out nine times.

Hamburg NFL Flag Football