High school notes: Nichols falls in first-ever state Catholic girls lacrosse championship game

Lyla Allen scored all four Nichols goals, but the Vikings lost to St. Dominic (Oyster Bay), 13-4, in the first-ever state Catholic High School Athletic Association girls lacrosse championship game Sunday at Canisius College.

Nichols scored the game’s first goal before McKenna Jacobs of St. Dominic scored the next three goals. Allen tied the game at 3-3 at 5:54, but St. Dominic added three more before halftime.

St. Dominic (14-3) scored seven consecutive goals to open the second half, including three more from Jacobs, before Allen scored with 18 seconds remaining in the game to set the final margin.

“I am really proud of the way our girls competed today,” Nichols coach Beth Stone said. “We lose 12 great seniors, and this was an awesome experience for our team.

Allen finished her senior season with 111 goals in 21 games after scoring 65 last spring in a shortened season on her way to All-Western New York first-team honors. Allen played two seasons at Nichols after transferring from Princeton Country Day in New Jersey.

Nichols was able to hold Princeton-bound Meg Morrisroe to just two goals.

“When we scouted them, we knew (Jacobs) was tough, but (Morrisroe) was tougher and we kept her out before (Jacobs) took over …

“They’re a strong and very athletic team and they like to hold the ball and then run the ball, very much like a college team,” Stone said. “They pull it out way wide and hold it and hold it and hold it. We started putting pressure out wide with about 2½ minutes left in first half. We got a lot of turnovers but we just couldn’t capitalize.”

On the docket

• The Section VI girls golf tournament and state qualifier is scheduled for Monday at Gowanda Country Club with a 9 a.m. start.

• Williamsville East will visit Orchard Park on Monday to determine the Section VI boys tennis large schools team champion. The winner moves to regionals to face the Section V champion June 7 at Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Rochester area.

• The semifinals and finals of the Monsignor Martin girls tennis tournament were moved from Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday at the University at Buffalo.

Flames celebrate

Williamsville East had a student-athlete celebration day for nine athletes moving on to Division III schools. Girls lacrosse: Carly Coia, Ohio Northern; Vivian Rung, John Carroll. Boys lacrosse: Chris Molnar, Trine; Peter Piccillo, Trine. Softball: Melissa Smith, John Carroll; Brielle Wark, Medaille. Girls soccer: Emma Scalione, Oswego. Boys soccer: Kian Nasrin, Morrisville. Women’s ice hockey and lacrosse: Vanessa Willick, Buffalo State.

Hilbert football additions

Hilbert College continues to add players for its Division III football program, set to debut this fall. The program announced the commitments of Andre Augustiniak and Dwayne Sanders from South Park, Lamar Hampton from Burgard and Dwayne King from McKinley.