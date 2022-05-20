 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school notes: Niagara Falls wins first NFL baseball title since 2015

  Updated
The Niagara Falls baseball team beat CSAT, 21-2, on Thursday to clinch its first Niagara Frontier League championship since 2015.

Jason Brady Jr. had a grand slam off the scoreboard, Morgan Zientara went 3-for-3 and Noah Licht added two hits for the Wolverines (15-3 overall, 13-3 NFL).

Niagara Falls is expected to be the No. 3 seed in the Class AA bracket when the Section VI playoff pairings are released Saturday.

The secret to their success has been pitching and defense. They have allowed a total of just 30 runs, giving up two runs or less in 15 of 18 games.

MSM crew success

The Mount St. Mary Academy crew team qualified two boats for the Scholastic Rowing Association of America nationals with their performance in the state championships in Saratoga Springs.

The Junior 4 of Carolyn Fox, Mary Cate Burger, Emerson Baker, Sienna Capitano and Madeline Bronson won the state championship with a time of 6:28.056. Their performance was the best finish by a Western New York girls varsity crew at the event.

The senior double of Natalie Hesch and Nya Mufoletto placed for the second consecutive year, advancing to the grand finals and earning second place scholastically and eighth place in the state with a time of 6:51.724.

Monsignor Martin lacrosse

Monsignor Martin schools will take part in a lacrosse tripleheader Sunday at Canisius College.

In the opener, two-time MMHSAA champion Nichols will face St. Dominic at noon for the first-ever state Catholic High School Athletic Association championship in girls lacrosse.

The Monsignor Martin boys lacrosse semifinals follow with Canisius against Nichols at 2:30 p.m. and St. Joe’s against either St. Francis or St. Mary’s at 4:30. St. Francis and St. Mary’s play in a quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. Saturday also at Canisius College.

The boys championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 25 at Canisius College.

Kline to Cleveland State

Holland resident Kaylin Kline has signed her national letter of intent to play golf at Cleveland State. She had announced her college destination in late March.

Kline graduated from Holland in early January and has been sharpening her game at the Saddlebrook Golf Academy in Wesley Chapel, Fla. She is the only American athlete at the academy.

“Kaylin is an incredible athlete and her background in basketball has proven to be a great frame for her to grow and become a serious competitive golfer,” coach Ryan Williams said in a news release. “She has spent the last year improving her game dramatically. I am excited to have her join us. I see Kaylin becoming a great college player and a huge part of this team.”

Nardin softball success starts with its three aces

Nardin softball success starts with its three aces

The Nardin softball team's first line of defense, its pitching, has made many opposing team’s offenses struggle mightily this season. There’s no lapse in the rotation, whether it’s senior and Purdue signee Julianna Verni or sophomores Mia Gilham and Erin Nuwer.

Massimo Moretti of St. Mary's signs to play basketball for D'Youville

Massimo Moretti of St. Mary's signs to play basketball for D'Youville

Massimo Moretti got off a plane from Italy in Buffalo in September with two goal in mind: get the best education possible and play college basketball. Eight months later, the St. Mary’s senior has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career at Division II D’Youville University.

Nichols girls lacrosse beats Nardin 17-7 to repeat as Monsignor Martin champions

Nichols girls lacrosse beats Nardin 17-7 to repeat as Monsignor Martin champions

Nichols has been back in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association for two seasons and has won the girls lacrosse championship in both. In a rematch of last year's final, the Vikings made it 2-for-2 with a 17-7 victory Wednesday over Nardin in the league's championship game on their home field, The win extended Nichols' winning streak to 10.

Watch now: Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni pass out food on East Side

