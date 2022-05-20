High school notes: Niagara Falls wins first NFL baseball title since 2015

The Niagara Falls baseball team beat CSAT, 21-2, on Thursday to clinch its first Niagara Frontier League championship since 2015.

Jason Brady Jr. had a grand slam off the scoreboard, Morgan Zientara went 3-for-3 and Noah Licht added two hits for the Wolverines (15-3 overall, 13-3 NFL).

Niagara Falls is expected to be the No. 3 seed in the Class AA bracket when the Section VI playoff pairings are released Saturday.

The secret to their success has been pitching and defense. They have allowed a total of just 30 runs, giving up two runs or less in 15 of 18 games.

MSM crew success

The Mount St. Mary Academy crew team qualified two boats for the Scholastic Rowing Association of America nationals with their performance in the state championships in Saratoga Springs.

The Junior 4 of Carolyn Fox, Mary Cate Burger, Emerson Baker, Sienna Capitano and Madeline Bronson won the state championship with a time of 6:28.056. Their performance was the best finish by a Western New York girls varsity crew at the event.

The senior double of Natalie Hesch and Nya Mufoletto placed for the second consecutive year, advancing to the grand finals and earning second place scholastically and eighth place in the state with a time of 6:51.724.

Monsignor Martin lacrosse

Monsignor Martin schools will take part in a lacrosse tripleheader Sunday at Canisius College.

In the opener, two-time MMHSAA champion Nichols will face St. Dominic at noon for the first-ever state Catholic High School Athletic Association championship in girls lacrosse.

The Monsignor Martin boys lacrosse semifinals follow with Canisius against Nichols at 2:30 p.m. and St. Joe’s against either St. Francis or St. Mary’s at 4:30. St. Francis and St. Mary’s play in a quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. Saturday also at Canisius College.

The boys championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 25 at Canisius College.

Kline to Cleveland State

Holland resident Kaylin Kline has signed her national letter of intent to play golf at Cleveland State. She had announced her college destination in late March.

Kline graduated from Holland in early January and has been sharpening her game at the Saddlebrook Golf Academy in Wesley Chapel, Fla. She is the only American athlete at the academy.

“Kaylin is an incredible athlete and her background in basketball has proven to be a great frame for her to grow and become a serious competitive golfer,” coach Ryan Williams said in a news release. “She has spent the last year improving her game dramatically. I am excited to have her join us. I see Kaylin becoming a great college player and a huge part of this team.”