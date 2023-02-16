Niagara Falls won its third Niagara Frontier League boys basketball title in four years with an 84-55 victory against Lewiston-Porter on Thursday at Grand Island.

The Wolverines doubled up the Lancers in the second half, outscoring them 48-24 after halftime and 28-9 in the fourth quarter.

James Robinson had 26 points to lead Niagara Falls (17-2), ranked No. 2 in The News’ large schools poll this week. Davon Wade added 22, Nick Estell had 15 and Omarion Ralands scored 11.

Jalen Duff had 22 points to lead the Lancers (17-3), ranked No. 2 in the small schools poll. Bobby Beilein and Greydan Barnwell each scored 12. The 55 points is Lew-Port’s second-lowest total of the season. The Lancers scored 52 in a loss to Clarence in December.

Section VI playoff pairings will be released Saturday. Lew-Port is likely to be seeded No. 1 in B1 and will conclude the season with a non-league game Saturday against Nichols and former coach Matt Bradshaw. Falls and Health Sciences are in a tight race for the No. 2 seed in Class AA.

Lew-Port wins girls title

Daemen signee Sophie Auer scored 31 points, including 20 in the first half, to lead Lewiston-Porter to the NFL championship with a 63-28 victory against Kenmore West.

Lew-Port, ranked No. 2 in the News’ small schools poll for girls basketball, improved to 16-4 on the season, heading into a competitive Class B1 bracket that features Depew and City Honors.

Lew-Port is the defending Class B champion and expected to be the No. 1 seed in B1, with City Honors at No. 2 and Depew at No. 3. Kenmore West (14-4) is expected to be the top seed in Class A1, with Hamburg second.

The Lancers had eight three-pointers in the victory.

Kenmore West managed to cut the lead to 16-13 early in the second quarter, but Lew-Port went on a 15-2 run to lead 31-15 at halftime. The lead grew to 25 after three quarters.

Dunkirk names football coach

Dunkirk football assistant coach Edwin Gomez has been named head coach. His hiring was approved this week by the school board.

Gomez replaced Mark Benton, who was hired before the 2021 season.

Dunkirk has won three games in the past three seasons and is coming off a an 0-9 season.

Gomez is a former Dunkirk football player and a 2013 graduate.

Milestone

Ryan Mountain became the winningest boys basketball coach in North Tonawanda history with 155 victories after the Lumberjacks beat Kenmore East 70-42 on Wednesday.

Mountain, North Tonawanda’s coach since 2011, passes Greg Ross, who won 154 games from 1991 to 2005.

NT stands at 12-7 on the season, heading into Friday’s regular season finale against visiting Lancaster.

Commitment

Leighanne Swan, a senior at Sherman who starred for the CSP track and field team, will attend Slippery Rock. Swan was the CCAA champion in the 100-meter hurdles in the spring and was third at the Section VI Class D meet. She was second in the pentathlon at the Section VI meet.