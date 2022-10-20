High school notes: Newfane girls soccer forfeits sectional game, college commits and more

Newfane’s girls soccer team had to forfeit its Section VI, Class B opening-round playoff game Wednesday after officials were notified that the team had exceeded the maximum number of regular season games allowed, Section VI girls soccer chairman Chris Durr confirmed.

Newfane played 17 games, one more than the 16-game limit. In addition to 10 games in the Niagara Orleans League, the Panthers had seven non-league games.

Durr said he was notified Tuesday, the day before the scheduled sectional game.

“They exceeded the maximum number of games and had to forfeit,” Durr said.

The Panthers' overall record of 8-8-1 earned them the No. 11 seed in the sectionals and a matchup with No. 6 Springville.

Instead, Springville was credited with a 1-0 victory and will move on to face third-seeded Fredonia on Friday.

Newfane athletic director Chanceton Puinno did not return messages seeking comment.

WSE’s Russ to UB

Olivia Russ, a softball pitcher and first baseman at West Seneca East, announced her commitment to the University at Buffalo on social media.

Russ was named to the ECIC II second team as a junior. She also plays for the Diamond Girls travel program.

I am very excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University at Buffalo to continue my academic and athletic career! I want to thank my parents, coaches, teammates and friends who have helped me along the way!! Go bulls🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/egIkAdCiE4 — olivia russ (@oliviaruss121) October 20, 2022

Lockport to join in girls hockey

Lockport has been approved to join the combined Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey program in the WNY Federation.

Lockport athletic director Michael Sobieraski said he anticipates three or four girls participating in the first season.

“Lockport combining with other established schools and teams has been in the works for two years,” he said. “A huge thank you to Kenmore and GI for supporting our request.”

OP lacrosse commits

All-Western New York first-team lacrosse defenseman Sullivan O’Brien is among four Orchard Park boys lacrosse players to finalize their college plans.

O’Brien, voted team MVP by his teammates in the spring after 91 groundballs and causing 47 turnovers, has selected New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Goaltender Jack Lucidi has committed to St. Rose. Attack Frank Neeson is heading to Cortland, and attack/midfielder Gavin Wellington has chosen John Carroll.

Perfect Lancaster volleyball

The Lancaster girls volleyball team completed a perfect regular season in dual matches with its 3-0 victory against Clarence on Wednesday.

The Legends finished 15-0 overall and 10-0 in ECIC I. The only lost one game during the season, to Orchard Park last week.

Lancaster will be the No. 1 seed in Class AA when the girls volleyball sectional pairings are released Saturday.