High school notes: Nardin softball pitcher Julianna Verni commits to Purdue

Verni, a co-captain, was a fourth-team all-state selection in Class A.

She has one more season to help Nardin, though, before she heads to Indiana.

“For my senior season, I’m striving to dominate and help my team go to the state championships,” she said. “This off-season, my plan is to work and train as hard as I can in order to be the best version of myself before leaving to compete at Purdue. At Nardin, I will work to be the best teammate I can be for my girls. I am an academically driven student, so I strive to excel in the classroom while taking multiple AP courses.”

Kenmore swim repeats

The Kenmore girls swimming and diving team repeated as champion of the Niagara Frontier League on Friday to complete an undefeated season.

Kenmore posted 261 points. North Tonawanda was second with 245 points and Niagara Wheatfield was third with 222 points. Lockport was fourth with 188, followed by Lewiston-Porter with 125, Grand Island at 119 and Niagara Falls at 114.