High school notes: Nardin softball pitcher Julianna Verni commits to Purdue

Nardin softball star Julianna Verni is headed to the Big Ten.
Verni, the Monsignor Martin Pitcher of the Year in the spring, has committed to Purdue, she announced on Twitter. Verni had 89 strikeouts and limited opposing hitters to a .135 batting average in 44 innings.
“I picked Purdue because I fell in love with the family atmosphere,” Verni said. “(The coaches) and all of their families were all so very welcoming and I immediately felt a connection. There was not a minute while I was on campus where I felt any negative feelings. Everyone I spoke to was extremely helpful and welcoming.”
Verni chose Purdue over numerous offers, including finalists Boston University, Penn State, Florida International, George Washington, Canisius and Cornell.
She will apply to the health and kinesiology program at Purdue with a concentration in sports medicine.
St. Mary's pitcher Anna Dovey induced a game-ending fly out with with two outs and the bases loaded as the Lancers beat Nardin 11-9 to with the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association softball championship.
“It is a Top 10 public institution with a competitive academic atmosphere and is known for innovation, which really intrigued me,” she said. “I loved campus and the academic and athletic facilities are outstanding.”
A three-year starter, she drove in 25 runs, belted four home runs and had a .475 on-base percentage as she helped Nardin reach the Monsignor Martin championship game.
Verni, a co-captain, was a fourth-team all-state selection in Class A.
She has one more season to help Nardin, though, before she heads to Indiana.
“For my senior season, I’m striving to dominate and help my team go to the state championships,” she said. “This off-season, my plan is to work and train as hard as I can in order to be the best version of myself before leaving to compete at Purdue. At Nardin, I will work to be the best teammate I can be for my girls. I am an academically driven student, so I strive to excel in the classroom while taking multiple AP courses.”
Kenmore swim repeats
The Kenmore girls swimming and diving team repeated as champion of the Niagara Frontier League on Friday to complete an undefeated season.
Kenmore posted 261 points. North Tonawanda was second with 245 points and Niagara Wheatfield was third with 222 points. Lockport was fourth with 188, followed by Lewiston-Porter with 125, Grand Island at 119 and Niagara Falls at 114.
Kenmore sophomore Emma Jones earned three victories – in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:59.19, in the 500 freestyle (5:28.50) and as part of the 400 freestyle relay with senior Kennedy Dickinson, eighth-grader Cadence Pisa and seventh-grader Amelia MacKinnon (3:52.13).
Kenmore also recorded 18 personal bests at the meet.
Lew-Port senior Maya Marcyan broke the NFL record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.29 seconds. The previous mark was held by Kenmore West’s Alex Dockstader, set in 2004 in 59.60 seconds.
Jaemara Sturdivant became the first NFL diving champion from Niagara Falls with a total of 354.856. Niagara Wheatfield’s Sophia Patterson was second.
The class preliminaries are scheduled for Oct. 27 for swimming, with the finals on Oct. 29. The state qualifier meet is Nov. 4, with the state meet scheduled for Nov. 19-20 at Ithaca College.
Boys soccer rankings
Williamsville North moved from No. 6 to No. 4 in Class AA in the weekly state coaches boys soccer rankings released Sunday.
In Class A, Williamsville South moved from No. 8 to No. 7 and Williamsville East moved from No. 14 to No. 12. In Class B, East Aurora remained at No. 6 and Lew-Port stayed at No. 15.
In Class C, Lafayette International jumped one spot to No. 6 and Portville remained at No. 14. North Collins is No. 18 in Class D.