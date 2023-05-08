Nardin's softball team stands No. 1 in the latest New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports Class A softball rankings.

The Gators are currently 8-0, including a 4-0 run at the 42nd Morabito Tournament in Herkimer. While more than three hours away from home, Nardin picked wins against St. Anthony’s, Xaverian and Archbishop Molloy, programs ranked No. 2, No. 11 and No. 25, respectively, in Class AA. University of Tennessee commit Erin Nuwer threw a no-hitter against Long Island's St. Anthony's. That was a 1-0 victory for the Gators.

Nuwer leads the team with a .452 batting average, four stolen bases and a 0.24 ERA.

Nardin is 3-0 in Monsignor Martin play looks to capture its first league championship since 2018.

Johel sets the record

On senior day against Hamburg, Williamsville North’s Ella Johel made softball program history. She set the program record for home runs in a season, hitting two against the Bulldogs during the team’s 11-5 win.

The two homers for the Canisius College signee tied a program record with 13. Williamsville North entered Monday 7-5 and on its first two-game winning streak of the season.

Around WNY

• Bishop Timon junior runner James McNeil Jr. will be attending the Catholic High School Athletic Association’s Intersectional Championship in New York City during the weekend of May 26-27 and will be competing in the long jump and 4x1.

• Starpoint’s Alec Kirk and Lewiston-Porter’s Sophie Auer were the 2023 recipients of the Thomas E. Hewitt Scholar/Athlete Award and received a $2,500 scholarship each. Auer has a 102.74 weighted grade average, and Kirk has a 99.83. Auer will be playing college basketball at Daemen.

• Wilson Middle School and the Wilson High School basketball team are sending Colt Matz, a 12-year-old battling leukemia, a check and a signed jersey of Buffalo Bills Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed.

• Cardinal O’Hara’s girls basketball team will take on Randolph in the inaugural “Roger Weiss Showcase” next season.

• Student-athletes, let your mom know how much she has impacted your career by sending a paragraph to cmurray@buffnews.com

Baseball scores

• Akron senior Andrew Romesser threw the Tigers' first no-hitter since 2013 and the third in the last 50 years in the team’s 11-0 win against Wilson.

• City Honors beat South Park 19-0.

• CSP defeated Pine Valley 10-0.

• Newfane squeaked out a 2-0 win over Albion.

• Cassadaga Valley narrowly beat Falconer 2-1.

Softball scores

• Falconer’s Emily Rhinehart threw a complete game in the team’s 2-1 victory versus Fredonia.

• Franklinville defeated West Valley 7-6 for its first win of the season.

• Eden gave Alden its first loss of the season in an 11-5 win.

• Holland ended its 10-game losing streak, beating Tapestry 8-4.

• Westfield won by mercy rule in an 18-3 victory over Cassadaga Valley.

Girls lacrosse scores

• Hamburg defeated Nichols 10-6.

• Niagara Wheatfield blew out Williamsville North 14-3.

Boys lacrosse scores

• Amherst boys lacrosse beat Sweet Home 18-2 to win the “Big Cat Trophy.”