High school notes: Matchup games, Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup

West Seneca East will face Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences in a Class B football semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Johnnie B. Wiley sports pavilion. The date and location were set Monday to complete the Section VI playoff brackets.

Olean visits Iroquois in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Matchup games and Funke Bowl

The football schedule continues to evolve with a number of matchup games added to the schedule along with a Funke Bowl game in Class C.

Tuesday: Springville vs. JFK at Cheektowaga Cheek, 6.

Wednesday: In the C Funke Bowl, Akron vs. Lackawanna at Alden, 7:30. Cleveland Hill at Wilson, 6.

Friday: Williamsville East at Amherst, 7; Kenmore West at Kenmore East, 7; North Tonawanda at Tonawanda, 6.

Saturday: Chatauqua Lake at Newfane, 2; Gowanda at Springville, 3.

Tuesday, May 11: Amherst at Cheektowaga, 7.