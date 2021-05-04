 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school notes: Matchup games, Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup
0 comments

High school notes: Matchup games, Trench Trophy, Connolly Cup

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
WNY Maritime Charter defeats Maryvale 50-0

Maritime's Maurice Vaughn crosses the goal line for a touchdown.

 Robert Kirkham

West Seneca East will face Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences in a Class B football semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Johnnie B. Wiley sports pavilion. The date and location were set Monday to complete the Section VI playoff brackets.

Olean visits Iroquois in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Matchup games and Funke Bowl

The football schedule continues to evolve with a number of matchup games added to the schedule along with a Funke Bowl game in Class C.

Tuesday: Springville vs. JFK  at Cheektowaga Cheek, 6.

Wednesday: In the C Funke Bowl, Akron  vs. Lackawanna at Alden, 7:30. Cleveland Hill at Wilson, 6.

Friday: Williamsville East at Amherst, 7; Kenmore West at Kenmore East, 7; North Tonawanda at Tonawanda, 6.

Saturday: Chatauqua Lake at Newfane, 2; Gowanda at Springville, 3.

Tuesday, May 11: Amherst at Cheektowaga, 7.

Connolly Cup

The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week Five top performers: Dalton Cadwell (Cassadaga Valley/Falconer), Aidan Dempsey (Orchard Park), Nate Endahl (Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton), Parrell Fulghan(South Park), Mitchell Holtz (Akron), Lauden Mower (Cassadaga Valley/Falconer), Zishan Munir (Southwestern), Steve Ottremba Jr.(St. Francis), Scott Raymond (Clarence), Clayton Rowland (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Aidan Smith (Akron), John Walters (Cleveland Hill).

Trench Trophy

The Trench Trophy announced its fifth group of 2020-2021 nominees. Senior linemen are selected by scouts, coaches and via video review. The list: 

AJ Addotta (Olean), Ethan Bannister (Starpoint), Michael Carmer (Newfane), Nathan Carrick (JFK), Drew Forster (Orchard Park), Matthew Hay (Alden), Zachary Jaworski (St. Francis), Calvin Ricker (Southwestern), Aiden Schoenfelder (Cleveland Hill), Caleb Stromberg (Portville), Paul Swiencicki (St. Joe’s), Ceric Kristan (Chautauqua Lake). 

Commit

St. Francis baseball player Aidan Albano will continue his playing career at Ithaca College, he announced on social media. Albano is the fourth St. Francis senior to announce his intention to play college baseball.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 things to know about Miami (Ohio) offensive tackle Tommy Doyle

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News