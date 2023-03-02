Madison Francis again proved why she’s among the top players in Western New York, scoring 10 of 11 Lancaster points during an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter as the Legends held off upset-minded Clarence, 59-51, in a Section VI Class AA girls basketball semifinal Thursday at Sweet Home.

Top-seeded Lancaster, the defending champion, advances to meet Jamestown in the final at 7 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Francis finished with 35 points, despite picking up her third foul with 3:50 remaining in the first half.

Fourth-seeded Clarence (13-9) led 25-21 at halftime, but the Legends (19-3) opened the second half with a 9-2 run to take a 30-27 lead with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter. Lancaster’s lead would grow to as many as eight, but Clarence closed the quarter with a 7-0 run and trailed 39-38 entering the fourth quarter.

With Clarence down 41-40, Emily Glaude nailed consecutive three-pointers and Clarence went ahead 46-41 with 5:34 remaining.

Then along came Francis. She scored the next six points in 45 seconds and Lancaster led 50-48 with 3:30 left.

After a Clarence timeout, Lancaster kept the run going, eventually reaching 11-0, 10 by Francis, and a 55-48 lead before Glaude answered with another three to make it 55-51 with 1:20 remaining for what would be the Red Devils’ final points.

In the second semifinal, Kylie O’Brien had 24 points to lead third-seeded Jamestown to a 51-45 victory against seventh-seeded Frontier.

Frontier (11-10), which lost the two regular-season meetings to Jamestown by three and five points, jumped out to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter.

The Red Raiders chipped away, trimming the deficit to six at halftime, 31-25, and then opening the third quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 32-31 lead.

Jamestown (15-5) has won its last five games and six of its last seven heading into Sunday’s final.

Zander sets school mark

Emily Zander scored 10 points in the final game of her North Tonawanda girls basketball career in a 50-23 loss to Hamburg in the Class A1 semifinals this week.

Among them were the points that made her the career leading scorer in program history.

Zander finished with 1,118 points to break the record of 1,115, set by Katie Miranto-Burd in 2004.

Zander, who was named to the All-Western New York large schools second team last season, led NT with averages of 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds this season.

Signings

East Aurora had a signing ceremony Wednesday for seven athletes playing their sports in college that includes Division I signees, swimmer Jessica Drozdowski to Vermont and cross country/track athlete Samantha Hulme to St. Bonaventure.

Soccer players Tyler Michel signed with Penn State Behrend and teammate Kyan Mathieu is heading to SUNY Potsdam. Lacrosse players Cam Domanowski (Lees McRae) and Isaac Michalek (Allegheny), and baseball player Alex Rumfola (Hilbert) also took part in the ceremony.

On the move

Former Williamsville East star basketball player Max Schneider has entered the transfer portal after spending his freshman season at Division II College of Saint Rose in Albany.

He was injured early in the season and was on a medical redshirt.

He will have four years remaining at his next school.

Schneider, a three-time All-WNY selection, led the Flames to at least the sectional semifinals at Buffalo State for four consecutive years and averaged 27.6 points per game as a senior in 2021-22, when he was named to the all-state first team in Class A.