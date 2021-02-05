High school notes: Lancaster girls soccer star Shea Vanderbosch commits to Syracuse

Lancaster girls soccer goalie Shea Vanderbosch, a two-time Coaches’ All-Western New York first-team selection, has committed to Syracuse University.
A member of the class of 2022, Vanderbosch also was the Coaches’ All-WNY Co-Player of the Year in 2019.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of playing soccer in the top college conference in the world for women’s soccer and that is the ACC. I’m so grateful I’ve been given this opportunity,” said Vanderbosch, a four-year starter. “The coaching staff at Syracuse is amazing, and they made me feel so comfortable.
“They are doing something great at Syracuse, and I wanted to be a part of a program where I can make an impact, be a part of something special and especially in the ACC. I’m super blessed.”
She was named first-team all-state in each of the last two seasons. As a sophomore, she stopped 92% of the 150 shots she faced, allowing 12 goals for the 14-2-2 Legends. Last fall, Vanderbosch stopped 90% of the shots she faced and posted a 0.67 goals-against average for the Legends (10-2-2), the sectional Class AA runners-up.
Vanderbosch said Syracuse’s relatively close proximity to home, the campus and the close-knit team were selling points.
“The team there is very close like family,” she said. “A few hours after my commitment post, I’m in a group chat getting know some of the girls I will be heading into Syracuse with in 2022. That is truly something special and really says something about the team chemistry already. … I’m super excited and I can’t wait to be head to Syracuse in 2022.”
With the start of the signing period, high school athletes around WNY are making or affirming their college choices.
Southwestern sisters sign
Southwestern senior sisters Kayla and Cassidy Allen signed their letters of intent to compete in track and field at the University of Akron of the Mid-American Conference.
Cassidy bested the state Division 2 (small school) record in the pole vault when she cleared 13 feet, 3 inches at the PPV Veteran's Vault Invitational in November. She has not competed for Southwestern since she cleared 10 feet and finished 15th at the state outdoor meet in June 2019, but her improvement has been dramatic with training from her personal coach.
Kayla Allen competes in the 100 and 400 hurdles and the long jump for Southwestern.
More college choices
• Lake Shore wrestler Julian Martin is heading to Gannon.
• Hamburg soccer player Abby Kane will attend Mercyhurst.
• Clarence linebacker/defensive end James “JD” Brooks will play for Assumption.