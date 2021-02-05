High school notes: Lancaster girls soccer star Shea Vanderbosch commits to Syracuse

Lancaster girls soccer goalie Shea Vanderbosch, a two-time Coaches’ All-Western New York first-team selection, has committed to Syracuse University.

A member of the class of 2022, Vanderbosch also was the Coaches’ All-WNY Co-Player of the Year in 2019.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of playing soccer in the top college conference in the world for women’s soccer and that is the ACC. I’m so grateful I’ve been given this opportunity,” said Vanderbosch, a four-year starter. “The coaching staff at Syracuse is amazing, and they made me feel so comfortable.

“They are doing something great at Syracuse, and I wanted to be a part of a program where I can make an impact, be a part of something special and especially in the ACC. I’m super blessed.”

She was named first-team all-state in each of the last two seasons. As a sophomore, she stopped 92% of the 150 shots she faced, allowing 12 goals for the 14-2-2 Legends. Last fall, Vanderbosch stopped 90% of the shots she faced and posted a 0.67 goals-against average for the Legends (10-2-2), the sectional Class AA runners-up.

Vanderbosch said Syracuse’s relatively close proximity to home, the campus and the close-knit team were selling points.