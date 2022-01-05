High school notes: Kenmore/GI girls hockey team had scoreless streak for 15 periods

Lancaster (5-0) is No. 1 in The News' large schools polls this week and Williamsville North (5-0) is tied for fifth in the rankings. Lancaster is averaging a 20.8-point margin of victory with its closest game being a 14-point win. North is averaging a 15-point margin of victory.

The Legends are led by junior Rachel Kamrowski, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, and freshman Madison Francis, averaging 14.4 points and nearly 10 rebounds.

The Spartans are led by junior Miranda Burgett, at 15 points and eight rebounds per game.

The small schools have their own Top 5 showdown as No. 2 Nichols travels to No. 3 Randolph on Friday.

Randolph was 4-0 entering Tuesday night’s game against Panama and has been led by freshman Payton Morrison, who was averaging 18 points per game.

Nichols is 4-3 with the distinction of having played both the large schools No. 1 Lancaster and small schools No. 1 Lewiston-Porter already this season. Both those games were in early December. Nichols lost to Lancaster, 69-48, on Dec. 2 and to Lew-Port, 68-45, on Dec. 7.

Also Friday, unbeaten No. 1 Lewiston Porter hosts unbeaten North Tonawanda in a Niagara Frontier League game.