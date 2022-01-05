High school notes: Kenmore/GI girls hockey team had scoreless streak for 15 periods

The Kenmore/Grand Island girls ice hockey team had a shutout streak of more than 15 periods.
Goaltender Carolyn Bourgeault had not given up a goal in more than 13 periods. The last goal she allowed came Dec. 9.
The impressive overall streak of 229 minutes, 28 seconds for Bourgeault and Jordan Hofschneider and Bourgeault’s personal streak of 195:04 ended in the first period Monday night against Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca.
But Kenmore/GI earned a 5-2 victory and followed that with a 5-1 victory Tuesday against Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew to move to 8-2-1. Bourgeault stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win.
Fredonia swimmer to Siena
Fredonia’s Tori Spacciapolli will continue her swimming career at Division I Siena.
She finished her high school career with a 14th-place finish in the state meet in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.78.
She earned All-CCAA Division 1 honors in the 100 breastroke, the 200 IM and as part of Fredonia’s 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Girls hoops showdowns
The unbeaten Lancaster girls basketball team faces unbeaten Williamsville North in a Top 5 showdown Wednesday night in Williamsville.
Lancaster (5-0) is No. 1 in The News' large schools polls this week and Williamsville North (5-0) is tied for fifth in the rankings. Lancaster is averaging a 20.8-point margin of victory with its closest game being a 14-point win. North is averaging a 15-point margin of victory.
The Legends are led by junior Rachel Kamrowski, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, and freshman Madison Francis, averaging 14.4 points and nearly 10 rebounds.
The Spartans are led by junior Miranda Burgett, at 15 points and eight rebounds per game.
The small schools have their own Top 5 showdown as No. 2 Nichols travels to No. 3 Randolph on Friday.
Randolph was 4-0 entering Tuesday night’s game against Panama and has been led by freshman Payton Morrison, who was averaging 18 points per game.
Nichols is 4-3 with the distinction of having played both the large schools No. 1 Lancaster and small schools No. 1 Lewiston-Porter already this season. Both those games were in early December. Nichols lost to Lancaster, 69-48, on Dec. 2 and to Lew-Port, 68-45, on Dec. 7.
Also Friday, unbeaten No. 1 Lewiston Porter hosts unbeaten North Tonawanda in a Niagara Frontier League game.
State wrestling tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association dual meet and individual championships in wrestling.
The dual meet state event is Jan. 29 at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. Tickets are available at gofan.co/NYSPHSAA.
The individual state meet is Feb. 25-26 at MVP Arena in Albany, the former Times Union Center. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com
The Section VI dual meet championships are Saturday at Lancaster. The Division 2 finals are at 11 a.m. and the Division 1 finals are at 4 p.m.
In Division 1, the top seeds are Niagara Falls, Starpoint and Niagara Wheatfield. The top seeds in Division 2 are Newfane, Falconer and Portville.