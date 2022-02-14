High school notes: Kenmore/GI girls hockey season ends in state semifinals

The Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey team won its first Section VI championship since 2016 this season, but ran into eventual state champion Skaneateles of Section III in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals Saturday night in Canton.
Skaneateles earned a 4-1 win against Kenmore/GI and then came back to win the state title with a 3-1 victory against Section VII’s Malone Franklin Academy on Sunday.
“Our team played their hearts out all season,” Kenmore/GI coach Jeff Orlowski said. “They gave us everything they had all year long. We ran into the best team we have faced all year. Sometimes that happens. Skaneateles was big, tough and physical and it didn’t go our way. Our captains, Carissa Buyea and Molly Leggett, led this team to a Section VI championship. They put the team on their back along with Carolyn Bourgeault, our goalie, and we just came up short. It happens in sports.”
Kiley Turnbull scored the lone goal for Kenmore/GI, which was outshot 31-13. Bourgeault made 27 saves.
“I am very proud of all my girls,” Orlowski said. “I can’t say enough about their positive attitudes. We are like a close-knit family, and it is tough to end the season that way when you are so close. But we are young and will be back next year.”
OP hockey is perfect
The Orchard Park hockey team closed out an undefeated regular season with an 11-0 win Friday against West Seneca East and a 3-1 win Saturday at Section V’s Fairport.
Goaltenders Michael Pohrte and Jeff Roberts split the season with each getting nine victories. Tyler Menz had 18 goals and 19 assists to lead the Quakers with 37 points. Michael Robertson had 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points.
The top-ranked Division 1 team in the state, OP awaits its sectionals opponents with the pairings for the Section VI tournament set to be announced Tuesday.
That’s 50
The Wilson girls basketball team beat Akron, 56-42, Saturday to run its streak of Niagara Orleans victories to 50 games. The streak dates to the second half of the 2016-17 season.
Wilson is now 15-3 and 11-0 in league games. The Lakewomen’s last league game of the season is Thursday at Medina.
N-W wraps up title
Niagara Wheatfield clinched its first Niagara Frontier League boys basketball championship with a 69-36 victory against Grand Island to move to 14-0 in league play and 16-2 overall.
T.J. Robinson had 25 points, Xander Fletcher had 18 and Shawn Watson added 11 in the victory.
Niagara Wheatfield closes the regular season Tuesday at Kenmore West and Thursday at Lewiston-Porter.
City Honors wins Yale II
City Honors stormed back from a 14-point deficit to beat Riverside, 80-53, and clinch the Yale Cup Division II championship in boys basketball. Both teams entered the game with 9-1 league records.
Caleb Chapman had 41 points in the victory with eight rebounds, six assists and six steals. Charlie Hilmey added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Alijah Hedley had 11 points along with his strong defensive play.
Glover sets mark
St. Joe’s guard Justin Glover, who earlier this season reached 1,000 career points, became the school’s career leader in assists Saturday against Canisius. Glover has 454 assists, topping the previous record of 449, held by Dominic Cook.
Glover also had 23 points in a 70-63 loss to Canisius, which gave the Crusaders the homecourt advantage through the Monsignor Martin playoffs. Shane Cercone had 27 points, including 20 in the second half, and Declan Ryan added 23 for Canisius, ranked No. 1 in the News’ large schools boys basketball poll.