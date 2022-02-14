High school notes: Kenmore/GI girls hockey season ends in state semifinals

The Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey team won its first Section VI championship since 2016 this season, but ran into eventual state champion Skaneateles of Section III in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals Saturday night in Canton.

Skaneateles earned a 4-1 win against Kenmore/GI and then came back to win the state title with a 3-1 victory against Section VII’s Malone Franklin Academy on Sunday.

“Our team played their hearts out all season,” Kenmore/GI coach Jeff Orlowski said. “They gave us everything they had all year long. We ran into the best team we have faced all year. Sometimes that happens. Skaneateles was big, tough and physical and it didn’t go our way. Our captains, Carissa Buyea and Molly Leggett, led this team to a Section VI championship. They put the team on their back along with Carolyn Bourgeault, our goalie, and we just came up short. It happens in sports.”

Kiley Turnbull scored the lone goal for Kenmore/GI, which was outshot 31-13. Bourgeault made 27 saves.