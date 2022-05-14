High school notes: Iroquois' Katrina Tamol sets second-fastest 1600m racewalk for 2022 in country

Iroquois senior Katrina Tamol was at the top of the podium Friday at the prestigious 54th annual Glenn D. Loucks Games in White Plains, and her time earned her a spot among the top racewalkers in the nation.

Tamol won the 1,600-meter racewalk in 7:57.67, which is the second-fastest time in the country this season behind junior Ashlyn Poulin’s time of 7:45.43, set May 9. Poulin is from Gardiner, Maine.

Tamol, who has been on the cross country team since seventh grade, is the Section VI indoor champion in the racewalk and has been competing in the event since her sophomore year. Tamol is heading to Brockport in the fall.

Congratulations to Katrina for earning 1st place at the Loucks Games in White Plains, NY! A great win in the 1600m Racewalk with at time of 7:57.67 and the 2nd fastest time in the United States! We are so proud of you! #ProudCoaches @BeeSportsLive @JasonNado_Bee @bufnewspreptalk pic.twitter.com/z4tEWzfzrP — Iroquois CC&Track (@ChiefCCTrack) May 13, 2022

Her goal of competing at Loucks was to post a qualifying time for outdoor track nationals in the racewalk. The qualfiying standard is 8:10 for the mile so her 1,600 time should get her into the field.

"Katrina continues to set goals and works hard to achieve them.," Iroquois coach Michael Mitri said Saturday. "The 1,600-meter racewalk was the longest distance Katrina has attempted and it’s evident by her victory and time that her hard work is why she meets her goals."

Fellow Iroquois senior Kendall Mariacher finished fifth in 110-meter hurdles Saturday with a time of 15.35 seconds. Michael Parks, of East Syracuse-Minoa, won the event in 14.42.

Napoleon continues winning

Joining Tamol as Section VI winners in White Plains, was Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon, who won the 800 meters Friday with a time of 2:10.99, which is the fastest time in New York this season. Iroquois' Nicole Kuehner was 20th in 2:20.12, which would be the fourth-fastest time in Section VI.

Napoleon also finished third in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 2 inches and third in the mile on Saturday in 4:49.30.

Napoleon's junior season has included setting the seventh-fastest time in state history in the 2000m Steeplechase with a time of 6:39.71 at Falconer's Golden Falcon Invitational. She also has won a pair of state championships, winning the Class C cross country race in the fall and the 1,000 meters indoors in the winter.

More marks for Hall

At the Williamsville Invitational, Sweet Home senior and Kent State signee Lanee Hall set the Section VI record in the triple jump at 40 feet and a half-inch, which is the best in the state this season. She was previously tied for second in the state with an April 30 jump of 38-10.

Down to the last game

Pairings in girls lacrosse in Monsignor Martin will come down to the final game of the regular season.

Mount St. Mary’s faces Buffalo Seminary at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the winner to earn the No. 4 seed in Monday’s semifinals. Nichols is the No. 1 seed and awaits the winner at 5 p.m. at Canisius College.

No. 2 Nardin will play No. 3 Sacred Heart in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. The winners meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Canisius College.

Golf championships to begin

The Section VI boys golf championship and state qualifier is Monday at Diamond Hawk in Cheektowaga. The 27-hole event begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The state championship tournament returns after a one-year hiatus and is scheduled for June 4-7 at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.

Commitment

Calvin Ricker, a defensive end/linebacker from Southwestern, will continue his football career at Mansfield University, his family announced on social media.

Our son Calvin committed to Mansfield PA very proud moment for the young man who has worked his tail off. Huge thanks to Jamestown Midget Football & all his Westside coaches, @JHSFootball1 & @swcsfootball & all his great coaches & role models at both incredible football programs pic.twitter.com/r9AZKyvhQo — Ken Ricker (@CoachRicker) May 13, 2022

