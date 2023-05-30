Haleigh Dellow was perfect for 6⅓ innings and finished with a no-hitter as Westfield won the Section VI Class D softball championship with a 4-0 victory against Sherman/Clymer on Tuesday at Allegany-Limestone.

A George Mason signee and All-Western New York small school selection in 2022, Dellow allowed only a walk with one out in the seventh. Dellow finished with 14 strikeouts.

Westfield, the top seed in Class D, moved to 20-1 and heads to the Far West Regionals at 7 p.m. Friday at Gowanda against Section V champion Friendship/Scio.

In three meetings against Sherman/Clymer this season, Westfield won by a combined 27-0.

Dellow helped her own cause with two doubles and two runs batted in. Westfield also got a run-scoring groundout by Evan Gnadzinski and an RBI double by Sydney Hotchkiss.

Gowanda softball advances

The Gowanda softball team lost in last year’s Section VI Class C final to Falconer.

After losing only one player to graduation, the Panthers roared back to the final and are sectional champions after beating Chautauqua Lake, 4-1, Tuesday night at Allegany-Limestone.

Gowanda, the second seed, got on the scoreboard first as Jade Geiger stole home in the second inning after reaching base on a swinging bunt, stealing second and moving to third on an error.

Geiger was in the middle of two more runs in the fourth as she drove in Addison Kota with a double, then stole third and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.

In the sixth, Geiger drove in pinch-runner Aubrey Heron with a groundout for a 4-0 lead.

Chautauqua Lake (12-4) got its lone run on an RBI single by Lucy Gates.

Chautauqua Lake pitcher Olivia Herrington was honored in the first inning for recording her 500th career strikeout.

In the circle, Kota finished with eight strikeouts.

Gowanda (15-6) has won its last three playoff games by a combined eight runs and moves to the Far West Regionals on Friday against Section V champion Bolivar-Richburg.

The Class C and D regionals were previously scheduled for Gowanda so the Panthers will get to play on their home field for a spot in the state tournament.

Nardin softball loses

Nardin’s softball season ended with a 5-2 loss to St. Anthony’s of Rockville Centre in the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association semifinals on Long Island.

St. Anthony’s took a 1-0 lead in the third, but the Gators answered with two runs in the fourth on RBIs by Emily Gorman and Mia Gilham for a 2-1 lead.

St. Anthony’s, however, scored four in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a close game and come down to the little details,” coach Jordan Dudish said. “Bounces didn’t fall our way, but it was a great game and a great season for our Gators.”

Nardin, the Monsignor Martin champion, finished 19-4.

Boys tennis regionals

The Williamsville East boys tennis team is headed back to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division 1 team championship after a 4-3 victory against Section V winner Pittsford-Mendon in the Far West Regionals at Orchard Park.

Williamsville East got a straight set victory from Grant Wang at No. 1 singles, but needed gutty three-set victories at second singles and second and third doubles to advance.

Arjun Pindiprolu was the winner at second singles; Andrew Jiang and David Cong teamed for the victory at second doubles and Christian Moyer and Kevin Yang won at third doubles.

The Flames move on to compete June 9 at the National Tennis Center in Queens.

In the Division 2 match, Wayne from Section V beat Maple Grove, 4-1, to advance to the state tournament.