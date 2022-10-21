High school notes: East Aurora soccer star Anna Bean leaves no doubt as program's leading scorer

East Aurora senior Anna Bean became the leading scorer in girls soccer in program history with four goals in 12-0 shutout of Dunkirk on Wednesday in a Section VI Class B1 opening-round game.

In case there was a need to emphasize the point, Bean then went out Friday and scored five goals in a 5-1 quarterfinal victory against Iroquois.

Bean now has 136 career goals in 69 games over four seasons and could be headed for more as the fifth-seeded Blue Devils move to Tuesday's semifinals.

The previous record belonged to Katie Paradise, who had 128 goals in 89 games over five seasons from 1995 to '99. Paradise also held the school career assists record (42), which Bean surpassed last year. Beane has 68 career assists.

“To me, the significance of the record and breaking it is to show how much the girls soccer program has grown and improved in the past four years,” Bean said. “Beating a record that has been in place for so long would not be possible without a strong team each year to help.”

Paradise, who lives in Rochester, wasn't able to make Wednesday's game, but sent a message through an EA assistant coach.

"Congratulations, Anna. Records are meant to be chased and broken," Paradise wrote. "Enjoy and celebrate your accomplishment.”

Entering Wednesday's contest, Bean knew she was approaching the milestone, but she had not known for long. Coach Craig Polston didn't tell Bean of the impending record until there were only two games left on the schedule and didn't tell the rest of the team until just before the players took the field against Dunkirk.

"I didn't want to change the way she was playing, nor how the team was playing," he said. "She's a complete player that doesn't just score goals, she sets everyone else up to score as well. And that's how she's always played, even when I finally told her how close she was to the record."

The possibility of the record didn't reach Polston's radar until Bean scored 44 goals last season as a junior to move within 31 of the record entering her senior year. This season, Bean is among the Section VI leaders in goals with 39, assists with 22, and points with 100, despite a position switch.

A forward most of her first three varsity seasons, which included two All-Western New York first team selections, she has moved to center midfield.

"She has to work harder for her chances, but it hasn't slowed her down, obviously," Polston said.

Polston said Bean "has a unique balance between having natural athletic talent, an incredible work ethic to continuously improve, and a fiercely competitive nature," so it's no surprise that she kept applying to herself to get the record. She wanted to cement herself in East Aurora lore and felt relieved once she completed the feat.

“The goal that broke the record was a pretty standard goal for me. I just did what Craig constantly tells me to do, which is drive at the back line, take people on, and be selfish even though it’s not the easiest thing to do,” Bean said. “After scoring, I was at first just relieved from the pressure I felt to get the goal, not pressure that was placed on me by anyone around me, but the pressure I placed on myself because of how much I really wanted it, but then after being embraced by my teammates I was super excited and proud of myself for what I had achieved and everyone who helped me. It was a special moment, but we had a game to finish so my focus was then reset to that.”

Her success on the field stems from the work she puts in when a game isn’t played. She enjoys working by herself and has enhanced her technique by training with the WNY Flash, her club team. Over the years, Bean has been able to cultivate a support system that’s enveloped her.

“Having supportive teammates to lean on and make the game more fun also plays a large role,” Bean said of her goal-scoring skills, “and so has having a coach like Craig, who is encouraging and always pushing me to go to goal, even though it may not always be my first thought. Having the confidence to take shots and not being afraid to mess up because of the support I get from my family has helped me become a goal scorer.”

Bean said she has yet to finalize her college plans but is looking for a school that's "a good fit," to continue her soccer career.

Jersey retirements

The Jamestown football program was scheduled to retire Jaylen Butera’s No. 6 and Ben Anderson’s No. 22 jerseys at halftime Friday night against Clarence. Both graduated in 2022. Theirs will be the 25th and 26th numbers retired in program history.

Last season, Butera won The Buffalo News’ Player of the Year and the Connolly Cup, following a season in which set the Red Raiders single-season record for rushing yards with 2,337 and had the second most rushing touchdowns in a season in program history with 36. Butera is Jamestown’s career leading rusher with 4,270 yards. He is continuing his football career at Mercyhurst University.

As for Anderson, he holds the program's single-season tackles record, with 170 last season. During his senior year, he had a 19-tackle game against Christian Brothers Academy and a 19-tackle game versus Williamsville South. He also is fourth for sacks in a season in program history with 10.

Playmaker at St. Mary's

Claire DeAngelis has set the single-season assists record for St. Mary's in girls soccer.

She broke Shae O’Rourke’s record of 18 set during O'Rourke's freshman season (2018-19).

Ten different teammates have scored goals off DeAngelis' assists, heading into the final week of the regular season.

St. Mary's (10-4-1 overall, 3-2 Monsignor Martin) play Tuesday at Nardin, which beat St. Mary's, 2-1, on Oct. 5.

Boys volleyball seedings

The Section VI boys volleyball tournament brackets are scheduled to be released Wednesday.

East Aurora/Holland remains unbeaten and will be the top seed in Division 2.

EA, ranked No. 1 in the WNY coaches poll, downed fourth-ranked Canisius, 3-0, on Thursday with game scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-17 and has challenging matches to close the regular season, at West Seneca East on Monday and at No. 6 St. Joe's on Monday.

The Section VI girls volleyball tournament brackets are scheduled to be announced Saturday.

Thursday night football

• McKinley’s Knicar Lewis had 239 rushing yards on 15 carries and rushed into the end zone three times in the Tigers’ 38-14 win against Williamsville East that clinched the A2 championship. McKinley (7-1 overall) finished 5-1 in the division and will open with a home game in the Class A playoffs next weekend.

• Pioneer shut out Lewiston-Porter, 49-0. Kyle Stover had 14 carries, 121 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. Also having a 100-yard rushing day was Dalton Giboo, with 11 carries 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for Pioneer (6-2, 4-1 in B2).

• Akron won 29-2 over Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville to move to 4-4. Frewsburg beat Gowanda/Pine Valley 27-20.