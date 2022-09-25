High school notes: East Aurora repeats as sectional girls tennis team champion

East Aurora repeated as Section VI Division II girls tennis team champion with a 5-0 victory against Southwestern on Saturday. The Blue Devils are 9-1 this season in dual matches.

All three singles victories were earned by seniors and three of the four doubles players also are seniors.

At first singles, Gigi Perry defeated Liz Kane, 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Lilly Miller defeated Erika Pickard, 6-1, 6-1, and Scarlett Barone beat Abby Strother, 6-1, 6-1, in third singles. In doubles, Emma Dolan and Cameryn Bauman downed Olivia Allen and Jay Padhya, 6-0, 6-1; and Isabel Hahl and sophomore Maya Keller beat Dani Mincarelli and Audrey DeLong, 6-3, 6-1.

The girls tennis team wins our first section team title of the 22-23 school year, defeating Southwestern in the final 5-0! Congrats ladies! pic.twitter.com/sHjRa8TJI6 — EABlueDevils (@ea_bluedevils) September 24, 2022

With the victory, the Blue Devils advance to a regional against the Section V champion on Oct. 22 at Miller Tennis Center. The winner then goes to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four Nov. 4 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

In Division I, Clarence and Williamsville East have advanced to the final, scheduled for Tuesday at Clarence. Quarterfinals and semifinals were held Saturday.

Clarence defeated West Seneca West, 7-0, in the quarterfinals and Amherst, 7-0, in the semifinals. Amherst had advanced with a quarterfinal victory against Niagara Wheatfield.

Williamsville East downed Grand Island, 7-0, in the quarterfinals and Orchard Park, 6-1, in the semifinals. Orchard Park reached the semifinals by beating Lancaster.

Russell’s record

Nate Russell set the Lewiston-Porter record for career shutouts in boys soccer when he recorded five saves in a 2-0 victory against Kenmore West on Saturday. Russell has 29 career shutouts, breaking a school record that has stood for 30 years.

Lew-Port, the top-ranked small school in the Western New York coaches poll, is 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Niagara Frontier League. The Lancers have allowed one goal all season, in a 3-1 victory against Lockport, and Russell has made 55 saves.

Russell has allowed only 22 goals in his four seasons.

Volleyball milestone

Junior April Jakubowski became the first Lancaster volleyball player to reach 1,000 career assists when Lancaster beat Sacred Heart on Friday.

The Legends are 6-0 and have not lost a set this season. Lancaster plays Williamsville North on Tuesday and then has an ECIC I showdown with Orchard Park (6-2) on Friday.