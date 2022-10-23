High school notes: Clarence girls tennis heading to Division I state semifinals

The Clarence girls tennis team is heading to the Division I state semifinals after a 4-3 victory Saturday against Section V’s Pittsford Mendon in the Far West Regionals.

The Red Devils will take part in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association team championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Nov. 4.

Clarence swept the singles and won at first doubles.

At first singles, Julia Laspro, the Section VI singles champion, beat Omika Patel, 6-2, 6-0. Ava Cassell downed Eshel Mobern, 6-2, 6-2, in single singles. Alexis Majewski defeated Rihanshi Argawal, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 at third singles.

Pittsford Mendon got doubles wins at first, third and fourth: Vasu Jaligama and Sophie Khan over Gianna Hallam and Eleni Deck, 6-4, 6-4 at first doubles; Sia Patel and Aiza Ahmed beat Chelsea Fuchs and Gemma Hacker, 7-5, 6-1 at third doubles; and Jiwoo Han and Grace Wu beat Emma Brewer and Violet Beyer, 6-1, 6-2.

In second doubles, Clarence’s Sahanna Varma and Sofia Banifatemi beat Jenny Zhao and Jessica Yao, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.

In Division II, East Aurora lost 4-1 to Honeoye Falls-Lima. Scarlett Barone had the lone victory, at third singles, in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4.

EA finishes its season at 16-2 after making its second trip to the Far West Regionals.

N-O cross country

The Newfane girls won their eighth consecutive Niagara Orleans cross country championship and Kylie Bowman won the N-O race for the third consecutive year at the league meet Saturday.

Bowman won the race in 20 minutes, 8 seconds and was followed by teammate Catalena Ersing and Emma Evans, of Barker.

The Barker boys won the league title for the first time since 2016. Newfane had won the last five titles.

Barker’s Mason Allee-Castro won the boys race in 17:37. Wilson’s Jaydan Ruble was second (18:04), followed by Barker’s Luke Fay (19:04) and Barker’s Dawson Donovan (19:10).

The team scoring for boys: 1. Barker 32; 2. Wilson 64; 3. Akron 80; 4. Medina 81; 5. Roy-Hart 120; 6. Newfane 127; 7. Albion 188.

The team scoring for girls: 1. Newfane 27; 2. Akron 69; 3. Barker 95; 4. Wilson 103; 5. Roy-Hart 106; 6. Albion, 146; 7. Medina 153.

The Monsignor Martin boys soccer playoffs are set, even with one more game remaining in the regular season.

The quarterfinals are Thursday with No. 6 Bishop Timon traveling to No. 3 St. Joe’s at 3:30 and No. 5 Nichols visiting No. 4 St. Francis at 3:30 p.m.

The semifinals are Nov 1. Top-seeded Canisius will host the lowest remaining seed and second-seeded St. Mary’s will host the highest remaining seed at Westwood Park.

Soccer semifinals

The Section VI boys soccer semifinals in Class B1 and B2 are scheduled for Monday with doubleheaders at West Seneca West and West Seneca East.

In B1, at West Seneca East, East Aurora faces Lackawanna at 5, followed by Lewiston-Porter against International Prep at 7:30.

In B2, at West Seneca West, Roy-Hart faces Lafayette at 5, followed by Allegany-Limestone vs. Southwestern at 7:30.

In girls soccer, semifinal doubleheaders are scheduled for All-High Stadium in Class A and Dunkirk in Class D.

At All-High, Grand Island faces Niagara Wheatfield at 5, followed by Amherst against Williamsville East at 7:30 p.m.

At Dunkirk, Maple Grove meets North Collins at 5, with Franklinville vs. Ellicottville scheduled for 7.