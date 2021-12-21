High school notes: Chris Kensy earns milestone, joins exclusive coaches club with dad Mark

Amherst boys basketball coach Chris Kensy still has a ways to go in order to catch his father Mark’s career win total, but the two who have been on the same side more often than they have been adversaries got to share in a milestone moment Friday night.

Chris Kensy earned his 200th career win during the Tigers' 63-50 victory over Williamsville East in ECIC II action.

The two joined what is believed to be a short list of fathers and sons who have won at least 200 games each as a head coach. Mark Kensy won 414 games in 34 seasons at Maryvale before joining Amherst as an assistant coach in 2019.

“That was a nice night,” Chris Kensy said. “You don’t get a lot of wins without having great players and support from the community and district. It’s not me as I told my guys. It’s we.”

Combined the Kensys have 614 wins. Impressive, but far from the lead in the area among father-and-son coaches.

Mel Palano and son Jim, the legendary Bishop Timon coaches, combined for 891 wins. Mel – a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer – won 544 during his 34-year career. He was succeeded by Jim, who coached from 1989-2012.