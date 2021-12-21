High school notes: Chris Kensy earns milestone, joins exclusive coaches club with dad Mark

Amherst boys basketball coach Chris Kensy still has a ways to go in order to catch his father Mark’s career win total, but the two who have been on the same side more often than they have been adversaries got to share in a milestone moment Friday night.
Chris Kensy earned his 200th career win during the Tigers' 63-50 victory over Williamsville East in ECIC II action.
The two joined what is believed to be a short list of fathers and sons who have won at least 200 games each as a head coach. Mark Kensy won 414 games in 34 seasons at Maryvale before joining Amherst as an assistant coach in 2019.
“That was a nice night,” Chris Kensy said. “You don’t get a lot of wins without having great players and support from the community and district. It’s not me as I told my guys. It’s we.”
Combined the Kensys have 614 wins. Impressive, but far from the lead in the area among father-and-son coaches.
Mel Palano and son Jim, the legendary Bishop Timon coaches, combined for 891 wins. Mel – a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer – won 544 during his 34-year career. He was succeeded by Jim, who coached from 1989-2012.
That doesn’t change the fact Friday was a special moment for Chris Kensy and company. His brother, Garrett, is also an assistant on the team.
Chris Kensy has guided Amherst to eight division titles and three Section VI championships since 2009.
Chris served as a ball boy, player and assistant coach with his father at Maryvale before becoming his adversary. Mark earned his 300th career win at Chris’ expense in 2010-11. Somehow, Chris wasn’t on the team when Mark won his 200th career game.
Chris is thrilled his father was on the bench for Friday’s milestone. Garrett presented a plaque to Chris in the locker room commemorating the occasion. It had a photo taken from a recent alumni game featuring 32 past players and the 16 on this season’s team.
“It’s great,” Chris said. “It’s come full circle. It’s great having my father coaching with me who I consider one of the best.”
Dolan’s 52 leads to 1,000
Williamsville South junior Gretchen Dolan crossed the 1,000-point milestone in style Monday night as part of a school-record 52 points in a 95-51 victory against Amherst.
She has 1,021 career points.
Among Dolan’s total were six 3-pointers. She also had 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The Billies moved to 2-0 with the victory.
Dolan was an All-Western New York second team choice last season when she averaged 27.3 points per game.
Harrison hits 1,000
Bishop Timon-St. Jude sophomore guard Jaiden Harrison has joined the 1,000-point club.
He had 34 points in Monday night’s 92-60 victory against East and has 1,005 points for his career. He becomes the 19th member of Timon's 1,000-point club.
Harrison is in his first season at Timon – the No. 1 team in the News’ small schools poll – after averaging 21.6 points and 8.7 rebounds last season at West Seneca East.
Mancabelli to Cornell
Pole vaulter and decathlete Kegan Mancabelli of Orchard Park High School has committed to attend Cornell University.
Mancabelli, a multisport athlete and first team All-Western New York selection in football this past fall, is the reigning indoor and outdoor Section VI champion in pole vault and is a defending outdoor champ in long jump.
A four-sport athlete at OP, Mancabelli is the current seventh- and eighth-grade state record holder in the pole vault, two-time USA Track and Field National Champion and a four-time USATF All-American.
Mancabelli selected Cornell over offers from Air Force, Army, Binghamton, Dartmouth, Penn State, UConn and Akron.
January figures to be a busy month. He is expected to compete at the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nev., and the 115th running of the Millrose Games in New York along with serving as a team captain for the Quakers' basketball team.
Another milestone
Cheektowaga wrestling coach Matt Haberl secured his 250th career victory during the Warrior Dual Tournament recently.