High school notes: Canisius, St. Mary's share All-Catholic A Division boys golf title

St. Mary’s and Canisius shared the All-Catholic A Division boys golf championship Friday at Harvest Hill Golf Course in Orchard Park. Each team finished with a composite score of 203.

Jacob Dantonio, of St. Mary’s, was the medalist with a 2-under 34 for nine holes. Cole Jones shot 38 for the Lancers, followed by Alex Standish at 42, Nate Johnson at 44 and Dan Perillo with a 45.

For Canisius, Brayden Sheehan and Mac Quinn each shot 39. Halim Habib and Casey LaForce each fired a 41 and Connor Jackson had 43 for the Crusaders, who were the A Division regular season champions.

Nichols was third with 207, followed by St. Joe’s (214) and St. Francis (224).

John Boscarino was the top golfer for Nichols by shooting a 39. For St. Joe’s, Marr Voelkl and John Giangreco each shot 41. Nick Picone shot a 40 for St. Francis.

The All-Catholic boys individual championship is Monday at Springville Country Club, beginning at 9 a.m.

The All-Catholic girls team and individual golf championship is scheduled for Tuesday at Elma Meadows, beginning at 1 p.m.

Spectacular soccer

Amazingly, the Section VI seeding meeting in boys soccer is just two weeks away, on Oct. 15, and multiple Section VI teams are unbeaten overall entering play Friday.

That group includes East Aurora (10-0-0), Williamsville South (11-0-0), Lewiston-Porter (9-0-1) and Clarence (8-0-1).

The Blue Devils reign atop ECIC Division III, and could be poised for another sectional title, as they’ve won eight over the last 10 years. Through 10 games, they have eight shutouts and have allowed just two goals on the season. Junior Sam Evans has 11 goals and eight assists.

Williamsville South holds the top spot in ECIC Division II, and has shutouts in nine of 10 games. In the past week, the Billies have earned wins against Williamsville East and Sweet Home. Their leading goal scorers are seniors Bruce Damstedt (14 goals) and senior captain Sam LaMendola (11 goals).

Lewiston-Porter’s defense hasn’t given up a goal in eight of their nine wins and is 7-0-1 in the Niagara Frontier League before Friday's game against Kenmore East. Drew Leardini has a team-high 15 goals and seven assists. Senior Dominic Massaro is second on the team with eight goals.

The Lancers, ranked No. 1 in the coaches small schools poll, and East Aurora, ranked No. 3, could be on a collision course in the Class B1 sectional bracket. St. Mary's is ranked No. 2 among small schools.

Clarence won its first eight games to start the season and then played a 1-1 tie against Williamsville North on Wednesday. The Red Devils are in second place in ECIC Division I. Lancaster is 10-1 overall and 7-0-0 in the division after a 2-0 victory Friday against Williamsville North.

Two girls soccer teams undefeated

Two Section VI girls soccer teams are without a loss overall as Frewsburg is 9-0 (4-0 in CCAA West 2) and Niagara Wheatfield is also 9-0 (7-0 in Niagara Frontier League).

The defending Class C champion Bears have won eight of their nine games via shutout, including their last six. Leading Frewsburg has been senior Alexandra Hultberg with 38 points and 14 goals. Sophomore Ava Jimerson is second on the team with 12 goals and 32 points.

The Falcons have won five games via shutout and have been led by their underclassman. Sophomore Marisa Rickard has 12 goals and 24 points, and sophomore Sydney Galas has 10 goals and shares the team lead with 25 points.

The Section VI seeding meeting in girls soccer is Oct. 15.

Noecker sets another record

Buffalo Seminary junior swimmer Elle Noecker set the school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:15.32 during the team’s meet against Sacred Heart Academy. Earlier this month, she swam a state qualifying time in the 200 freestyle with a 1:55.63 time, which broke Buffalo State’s pool record.

It’s been a special season for Noecker, as she also broke Sweet Home’s pool record in the 100 backstroke in 58.34 seconds, which was another state qualifying time.

Back-to-back volleyball titles for East Aurora/Holland

The East Aurora/Holland boys volleyball team clinched its second consecutive ECIC III with a 25-15, 25-7, and 25-15 against Cheektowaga on Monday. Senior Gavin Wilczewski had 10 kills, and Nate Nutting-Hartman had seven.

The team is 8-0 and is ranked No. 2 in the coaches poll. East Aurora/Holland’s last seven wins have come in straight sets after beating Eden/North Collins, 3-1, in the season opener.

McQuaid field set

The 57th McQuaid Invitational is scheduled for Saturday at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester. The event is the largest high school-sponsored cross country meet in the nation. More than 200 schools in six states applied for entry last year.

Among the Buffalo area teams scheduled to participate: Akron, Albion, Amherst, Barker, Buffalo Seminary, Chesterton Academy, City Honors, Clarence, CSP, Depew, East Aurora, Eden, Falconer, Franklinville, Fredonia, Frewsburg, Gowanda, Grand Island, Hamburg, Iroquois, Jamestown, Kenmore East, Kenmore West, Lake Shore, Lancaster, Lockport, Medina, Nardin, Newfane, Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield, Nichols, Olean, Orchard Park, Pioneer, Randolph, Roy-Hart, Sacred Heart, Salamanca, Silver Creek, Southwestern, Springville, St. Joe's, St. Mary's, Starpoint, Sweet Home, THe Gow School, Tonawanda, West Seneca West and Williamsville East, North and South.

Top 5 boys volleyball

Canisius, ranked No. 3 in the coaches boys volleyball poll, beat fifth-ranked Eden/North Collins in three competitive sets in a non-league match Friday.

Scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.