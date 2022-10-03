High school notes: Canisius' Habib wins All-Catholic golf; Mount St. Mary's honors Trotman

Halim Habib of Canisius shot a 1-over par 72 on Monday at Springville Country Club for a two-shot victory in the All-Catholic boys golf individual championship.

Habib, a freshman, won the Buffalo District Golf Association Sub-Junior Match Play Championship in July and won seven events on the Western New York Junior PGA Tour in 2020.

Habib shot a 41 for nine holes Friday as Canisius shared the All-Catholic A Division team championship with St. Mary’s at Transit Valley.

Cole Jones of St. Mary’s and Lily Zhang of Nichols tied for a second by shooting 74.

Dan Perillo of St. Mary’s was fourth with a 77. The remainder of the All-Catholic first team each shot 78: Jack Tebeau (St. Francis), John Giangreco (St. Joe’s) and Gavin Weinstein (Nichols).

The six-member All-Catholic second team was led by Jacob Dantonio of St. Joe’s, Brady Sheehan of Canisius and Nick Piccone of St. Francis, all of whom shot 79.

Owen Riggs of St. Francis, Donavan Mills of St. Joe’s and Ross Yoshida each shot 80 to complete the second team.

The state Catholic boys golf championship is in June at James Baird State Park in Poughkeepsie. Eighteen Monsignor Martin players are expected to compete.

Timon wins B Division golf

The Bishop Timon-St. Jude golf team won the All-Catholic B Division championship Friday at Springville Country Club.

Timon’s Ryan Conrad was the medalist by shooting a 42. Jeff Fredo, Andrew Whelan and Barrett Cerroni each shot 47, and Jake Fredo shot a 58.

The Gow School was second, led by Jack Gazzard and Bennett Parli, who each shot 44. Ben Jones shot 49 to lead third-place Christian Central.

Softball star Trotman selected to MSM Hall

Emily Trotman was inducted into the Mount St. Mary Academy Athletics Hall of Fame and had her No. 19 retired in the softball program.

Trotman, a Class of 2017 MSM graduate who went on to star at St. John Fisher, was only the fifth student-athlete to be named the Empire 8 Conference Woman of the Year and Empire 8 Female Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year, earning both as a senior in 2021. She was selected All-Empire 8 and National Fastpitch Coaches Association all-region three times. Trotman also was named a first-team Division III Academic All-American by CoSIDA.

Trotman finished her St. John Fisher career with a .380 batting average, 100 runs scored, 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 80 runs batted in. Trotman was 43-18 in the circle with 39 complete games and 13 shutouts in 381.1 innings.

She graduated with a 3.80 grade point average in earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing.