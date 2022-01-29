High school notes: Boys swimming league titles, ECIC-NFL Challenge, girls hockey pairings set

League champions were crowned in boys swimming Saturday with the ECIC, Niagara Frontier League and CCAA meets.
In the ECIC Division I and II large schools meet at Alden, Orchard Park won four events and had three second-place finishes to win the team title with 390 points. Williamsville East was second (230), Hamburg was third (220), Lancaster was fourth (209) and Clarence was fifth (199).
The Quakers won the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay and got individual victories from Josh Stegner in the 200 IM (2:00.96) and Jaxon Bruzgul in the 50 free (22.26).
Lancaster’s Ian Hewett was named the meet’s most outstanding swimmer with victories in the 100 fly (52.79) and 100 back (52.10). Also for the Legends, Aaron Gasiewicz won the 200 free (1:45.60) and the 100 breaststroke (59.40).
Williamsville East won the 400 free relay and Nathan Eaton took the 500 free in 4:56.40.
Jamestown’s Aiden McCleery finished first in the 100 free (50.26).
Clarence’s Ryan Manning won the diving with 385.35 points.
In the ECIC Division III and IV small schools meet at Alden, East Aurora won eight of 12 events and amassed 484 points to win the team title. Alden was second with 305, followed by Springville with 289, Maryvale with 224 and Tonawanda with 171.
East Aurora got individual wins from Dean Rignel in the 200 free (1:59.63) and 500 free (5:28.88); William Herr in the 100 fly (55.55 seconds); Ethan Egloff in the 100 back (59.24); and Jacob Winfield in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.09). The Blue Devils also won the 200 and 400 free relays and the 200 medley relay.
Lake Shore’s Casey Taylor was named the most outstanding swimmer with wins in the 50 free (22.32) and the 100 free (49.33). Springville’s Austin Yetter won the 200 IM in 2:12.12.
Tonawanda freshman Jackson Conley captured the diving title with a total score of 310.5.
In the Niagara Frontier League championship meet at Niagara Wheatfield, Lockport won four events to win the team title with 266 points. Lewiston-Porter was second at 232 and Niagara Wheatfield was third at 208.
Lockport won the 200 medley and the 200 free relay and got individual victories from Aidan Morgan in the 100 free in 49.25 and Drew Kauffmann in the 100 backstroke in 57.80.
Lewiston-Porter’s Jacob Lauzonis was a double individual winner in the 100 breaststroke (57.79) and the 100 butterfly (54.77), and teammate Lucas Heffler was first in the 200 free (1:50.32).
Kenmore freshman Brady Garcia also won two individual events – the 500 free (5:04.62) and 200 IM (2:12.34).
At the CCAA championships at Olean Middle School, Frewsburg won eight of 12 events and added seven second-place finishes and seven thirds to win handily with 532 points. Olean was second with 289, Panama had three firsts and was third with 187 and Dunkirk was fourth with 170.
Frewsburg’s Gannon Moore won the 200 IM in 206.91 and the 100 back in 56.28. Other Frewsburg winners: Grady Moore in the 100 fly (57.12); Logan Hren in the 500 free (5:06.90); and Ethan Luce in the 100 breast (1:09.63). Frewsburg also triumphed in the 200 and 400 free relays and the 200 medley relay.
Two of Panama’s victories came from Richard Helt, winning the 100 free (52.15) and the 200 free (1:48.69). David Marshall won the diving for Panama with 518.90 points.
Dunkirk’s Adam Fred was the winner in the 50 free (22.99).
ECIC-NFL Challenge
The ECIC swept Saturday’s three games to finish with a 5-1 record in the two-day NFL-ECIC Challenge in boys basketball at North Tonawanda.
On Saturday, Sam Radka had 19 points as Depew beat Kenmore East, 54-36, in the opener. Ahmir Dunn’s 20 and Nick Moore’s 18 lifted Amherst over Lockport, 76-37, and Iroquois beat host NT in the finale, 50-41. Nick Mogavero had 18 points, including five three-pointers, and Trey Kleitz added 17.
In the opener Friday, Frontier beat CSAT, 45-37. Lewiston-Porter got the NFL’s lone victory with a 49-47 thriller against Williamsville South. Orchard Park beat Niagara Wheatfield, 59-35, to close the first night.
Girls hockey pairings set
The pairings are set for the Section VI girls hockey tournament, which begins with three quarterfinal matchups Tuesday at Northtown Center.
No. 2 Kenmore/Grand Island faces No. 7 LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) at 4:30, followed by No. 3 Niagara County against No. 6 HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca at 6 and No. 4 FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) vs. No. 5 CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home).
Williamsville is the top seed and awaits the FLOP/CASH winner in the first semifinal Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The other quarterfinal winners will meet at 6 p.m.
Semifinal winners meet Feb. 7 at Cornerstone Arena in Lockport at 8 p.m. The private school championship is at 6 as the Monsignor Martin team takes on first-year program St. Mary’s.
Milestone
Silver Creek coach Ralph Jackson earned his 100th victory as the Black Knights beat Maple Grove, 83-51. Silver Creek pulled away with 49 points in the second half.
Jamestown’s surge
The Jamestown boys basketball team capped a big week with a 55-50 victory against Elmira on Friday night as Trey Drake had 19 points. That came days after handing undefeated Orchard Park its first loss of the season. Jamestown beat the visiting Quakers, 54-51.
The win against Elmira gave Jamestown coach Ben Drake the 398th victory of his career.
Jamestown (11-1) faces two big tests this week with the rematch at Orchard Park on Wednesday and a game against Canisius in the Centercourt Classic next Saturday at Hamburg.