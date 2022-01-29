High school notes: Boys swimming league titles, ECIC-NFL Challenge, girls hockey pairings set

At the CCAA championships at Olean Middle School, Frewsburg won eight of 12 events and added seven second-place finishes and seven thirds to win handily with 532 points. Olean was second with 289, Panama had three firsts and was third with 187 and Dunkirk was fourth with 170.

Frewsburg’s Gannon Moore won the 200 IM in 206.91 and the 100 back in 56.28. Other Frewsburg winners: Grady Moore in the 100 fly (57.12); Logan Hren in the 500 free (5:06.90); and Ethan Luce in the 100 breast (1:09.63). Frewsburg also triumphed in the 200 and 400 free relays and the 200 medley relay.

Two of Panama’s victories came from Richard Helt, winning the 100 free (52.15) and the 200 free (1:48.69). David Marshall won the diving for Panama with 518.90 points.

Dunkirk’s Adam Fred was the winner in the 50 free (22.99).

ECIC-NFL Challenge

The ECIC swept Saturday’s three games to finish with a 5-1 record in the two-day NFL-ECIC Challenge in boys basketball at North Tonawanda.