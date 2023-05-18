Billy Miley, who coached the Jamestown junior varsity basketball time for 19 seasons, has been named the varsity head coach, replacing Ben Drake, who stepped down at the end of last season.

Miley, a 1999 Jamestown graduate, will be the 13th head coach in the near 100-year history of the program.

Miley's appointment was approved Wednesday by the Board of Education.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be appointed the next coach of JHS basketball,” Miley said in a news release. “It has been a thrill and a pleasure working alongside Coach Drake and the other coaches the last 20 years and having a front-row seat to much of the program’s success.

“We certainly have a rich basketball tradition here at JHS and I am looking forward to the challenge of continuing it in the coming years.”

Drake, the Jamestown athletic director, was coach for 25 years with 425 victories, seven Section VI titles and three state final fours and two state championship game appearances.

No-hitters

• East Aurora junior Alyssa Kingston threw her fourth no-hitter of the season as the sixth-seeded Blue Devils beat third-seeded Alden in the Class B1 quarterfinals. Kingston had 18 strikeouts. She also went 4-for-5 with three runs scored an four runs batted in.

• Fredonia junior Jordan Lucas had her third no-hitter of the season as the Hillbillies advanced to the Class B2 semifinals with an 11-0 victory against Roy-Hart. Lucas struck out 17. She also drove in three runs and had a two-run home run.

Milestone

Medina senior pitcher Aidan Paul struck out 17 batters in a 6-0 win against Newfane in the regular-season finale Wednesday to break his own school single-season strikeout record.

Paul has 128 strikeouts this season after striking out 122 last season.

Akron’s special season

Akron baseball’s special season continued as the Tigers snapped Batavia Notre Dame’s 17-game winning streak and spoiled an attempt at a perfect regular season with a 5-2 victory at Dwyer Stadium.

The Tigers finished the regular season at 16-3, a school record for wins, and captured the program’s first Niagara Orleans championship since 1975.