Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon finished second in the 800 meters at the prestigious Glenn D. Loucks Games on Friday in White Plains.

Napoleon’s time was 2 minutes, 6.95 seconds and it took a meet record of 2:06.50 by Cicero-North Syracuse’s Kate Putnam to beat her.

Napoleon and Putnam will be spending a lot of time together in the coming years because both are North Carolina State signees.

Frewsburg’s Landon Stormer was second in the 200 meters with a time of 21.68 seconds and got edged out by a tenth of a second by winner Marcus Nahm of Iona Prep.

Randolph’s Jaiden Huntington finished fifth in the shot put. His best throw was 48 feet, 5 ¾ inches.

The meet, in its 55th edition, typically attracts more than 3,000 athletes from the East Coast and Canada and concludes Saturday.

Upcoming

It will be a busy week around Western New York High school athletics as postseason play begins across the region.

The All-Catholic boys tennis championships are Saturday and Sunday at Chestnut Ridge.

The Section VI boys tennis team tournament is also scheduled to begin play this weekend with the final set for May 20 at Orchard Park High.

Monday

• The boys golf state qualifier for Section VI is at Bartlett Country Club in Olean.

• The Monsignor Martin girls lacrosse playoffs begin with the semifinals. Either St. Mary’s or Buffalo Seminary will play at Nichols at 5 p.m. Sacred Heart plays at Nardin at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

• Seeding meeting for the Section VI softball playoffs, with pre-qualifiers scheduled for Wednesday and quarterfinals in Class A1, A2, B1 and B2 on Thursday.

• Monsignor Martin final in girls lacrosse.

Wednesday

• Section VI boys lacrosse seeding meeting, with qualifiers beginning Friday if needed.

Saturday

• Section VI seeding meetings in baseball, girls lacrosse and flag football.

• Monsignor Martin softball semifinals at the higher seeds are scheduled with the best-of-three final set to begin May 23 at Nardin.

• Monsignor Martin boys lacrosse playoffs also begin at the higher seeds.

• The All-Catholic track meets begin Saturday and conclude Sunday.

Around WNY

• St. Mary’s sophomore Ruby Nowak set the school discus record Thursday with a throw of 107 feet, 9.5 inches.

• Jordan Kanick struck out 12 and drove in four runs as Depew beat Lake Shore, 10-1, Friday to finish 12-0 in ECIC Division III. Depew is 13-1 overall and plays Saturday against Fairport, which won the Class AA title last season in Section V.

• Akron beat Barker, 4-3, to clinch the Niagara Orleans softball championship. Akron moved to 10-1 in league play and dropped Barker to 9-3.

• Players on the Depew baseball team wore pink socks and belts in support of breast cancer research for Friday’s game 6-0 win against Lake Shore.

Commitments

• Former Lancaster catcher Nick Castellana has announced his committed to Carson Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn. Castellana is hitting. 450 with 11 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 29 runs batted in for Niagara County Community College in 38 games this season.

• Massimo Moretti, a 6-foot-9 center who was named to the All-Western New York small school first team in 2022, will transfer to Jacksonville College in Florida in an effort to get to Division I basketball. Moretti came to St. Mary’s for his senior year of high school as an exchange student in the fall of 2021 and remained in the area to play for D’Youville. He heads to Florida with four years of eligibility remaining.