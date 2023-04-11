East Aurora junior Alyssa Kingston started off the softball season with a gem Tuesday.

Kingston threw a no-hitter and recorded 19 strikeouts among the 21 outs as East Aurora blanked Maryvale, 8-0, at Parkdale Elementary.

She opened the game with nine consecutive strikeouts and retired the first 10 batters she faced before a walk in the fourth. The runner was caught stealing. Another hitter reached on an error in the seventh and was left stranded.

In all, Kingston faced 22 batters and threw 92 pitchers over seven innings with 66 strikes.

At the plate, Kingston drove in two runs and scored a run. Grace Gallo had a triple and drove in two runs as the Blue Devils pounded out 10 hits. EA took a 2-0 lead after two innings before scoring three in the third and two in the fourth.

Schmitz to Gannon

Hamburg wrestler Kenny Schmitz, who won the Section VI Class A and Division I titles at 118 pounds, announced his commitment to Gannon University in Pennsylvania.

Schmitz placed eighth at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships in Albany in the final tournament of his high school career.

As a junior, Schmitz was the Class A sectional champion and Division I runner-up at 110 pounds.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Gannon University,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all of my coaches, family, teammates and friends who have supported me throughout my career. I’m looking forward to spending the next four years in Erie, Pa.”

Akron’s Sundown reaches 100 career points

Akron lacrosse player Sly Sundown reached 100 career points after posting a goal and four assists against Tonawanda last week.

No. 100 was on an assist to Chris Bergman, who scored his first varsity goal.

Sundown has career totals of 54 goals and 49 assists entering the week.

Commitment

Orchard Park linebacker Ben Paolercio will continue his football career at Hilbert College.