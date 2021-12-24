High school notes: All-WNY lacrosse goalie Evan Gallo commits to St. Bonaventure

St. Joe’s junior lacrosse goalie Evan Gallo, a Coaches’ All-Western New York first-team selection last spring, has given a verbal commitment to St. Bonaventure.

Gallo was the Most Valuable Player of the Monsignor Martin playoffs and made the All-Catholic first team with a 13-3 record, 8.00 goals-against average and .637 save percentage.

He said St. Bonaventure was a “perfect fit.”

“First and foremost, it’s close to home meaning I can be with my family more often,” he said. “The environment is beautiful, the smaller class sizes means I will get more attention in the classroom, and I want to be a part of what Coach (Randy) Mearns is building.”

Capped his sophomore season with 16 saves in the Monsignor Martin championship game, most notably two key saves after St. Francis closed to 7-5, as Marauders won fifth consecutive league title.

Gallo, who also plays for the Sweetlax travel program based out of Rochester, has previously been named an Upstate Under Armour All-American.

A member of the Class of 2023, Gallo said this was the “right time” to make his college commitment.