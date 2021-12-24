High school notes: All-WNY lacrosse goalie Evan Gallo commits to St. Bonaventure

St. Joe’s junior lacrosse goalie Evan Gallo, a Coaches’ All-Western New York first-team selection last spring, has given a verbal commitment to St. Bonaventure.
Gallo was the Most Valuable Player of the Monsignor Martin playoffs and made the All-Catholic first team with a 13-3 record, 8.00 goals-against average and .637 save percentage.
He said St. Bonaventure was a “perfect fit.”
“First and foremost, it’s close to home meaning I can be with my family more often,” he said. “The environment is beautiful, the smaller class sizes means I will get more attention in the classroom, and I want to be a part of what Coach (Randy) Mearns is building.”
Capped his sophomore season with 16 saves in the Monsignor Martin championship game, most notably two key saves after St. Francis closed to 7-5, as Marauders won fifth consecutive league title.
Gallo, who also plays for the Sweetlax travel program based out of Rochester, has previously been named an Upstate Under Armour All-American.
A member of the Class of 2023, Gallo said this was the “right time” to make his college commitment.
“I looked at other colleges and I realized none of them give me the feeling that St. Bonaventure does,” he said. “It is a welcoming atmosphere that feels like the perfect fit. It is very important to me to connect with my future lacrosse coach, and I feel that with Coach Mearns. I am excited to grow with the lacrosse program at St Bonaventure.”
300 for WSW bowler
West Seneca West’s Carson Guise bowled his first career 300 game Tuesday at Wimbledon Lanes in a match against Frontier.
The perfect game came in the middle game as part of a 751 series. He had 16 strikes in a row at one point with the end of the first game, the perfect game and the start of the third game.
“He was good about it,” coach and dad Brian Guise said. “He said he was nervous, but he didn’t show it. All I said to him was, ‘Don’t get lazy, don’t throw it too slow and it will overreact.’ Every shot in the 10th was in the pocket.”
Depew wins at line
The Depew girls basketball team, ranked No. 3 in the Class B in the state, won the Depew Holiday Tournament with a 65-58 victory against Sacred Heart on Thursday.
Among the most impressive stats, Depew (3-1) went 15 of 16 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and shot 82% from the line overall.
Tournament MVP Mia Vannelli had 27 points, Kaylee Krysztof had 15 and Natalie Witt scored 10 of her 14 in the fourth quarter.
Eden defeated Elba, 53-43, in the third-place game. Ashley Ballou was credited with 20 rebounds to go along with her 16 points.