After two state Catholic championships in his two seasons, R.J. Gicewicz has been named the director of the Nichols boys youth hockey program and head coach of the boys 18U prep program.

“I am honored and excited about this extraordinary opportunity," he said in a news release. "As an alum of the school, it is my passion to grow this already historic program and make it even better. Our players have been and will continue to be held to high standards of our core values across all levels, which will produce better young men and hockey players.

"This is more than a hockey team. This is a holistic hockey program starting with our 14U families, and we expect each individual to buy into the entire process of academics, athletics, and the greater Nichols community.”

Nichols went 17-1-1 this past season and beat Long Island’s Chaminade 4-3 in the championship game of the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association boys ice hockey championship. The Vikings beat Chaminade 5-4 in the state final in 2022 to finish a 16-1-0-2 season.

Gicewicz is a 2014 Nichols graduate and played for the Nichols prep team. He played at St. Lawrence and began as a student assistant coach before moving to Fredonia. He later was an assistant coach and director of scouting for the Fargo Force in USHL.

Ryall Ledyard will be the high school/16U coach. Ledyard is the son of former NHL defenseman Grant Ledyard and grew up in Clarence. He played Junior A hockey and was a member of two Ontario Junior Hockey League championship teams before moving to the University at Buffalo.

Musielak to BC

Goaltender Alex Musielak, a 2021 Nichols graduate, has committed to continue his hockey career at Boston College, he announced on social media.

Musielak posted an 8-7-0-1 record with a 3.68 goals against average and .905 save percentage for the Kemptville 73's of the Central Canada Hockey League. He previously played for the Utica Comets in the National Collegiate Development Conference.

Lake Shore signings

Lake Shore had a college signing event for eight athletes: Andrew Hughson to Edinboro for football, Trinnity Palmer to Western Connecticut State for cross country, Vinny Marszalek to Mount Union for lacrosse, Aiden Kaczmarek to Morrisville for football, Obrigh Tallchief to Mount Union for lacrosse, Riley Persinger to Brockport for softball, Blake Hageman to Fredonia for the pole vault and Simon Connors to Colgate for track and field.