Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon set the national high school record in the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the Section VI state qualifier last June.

Karrie Baloga of Cornwall broke Napoleon’s record two weeks ago at the Glenn D. Loucks Games and was the national recordholder, but not for long.

Napoleon took back the record Saturday at the Section VI Class C meet with a time of 6 minutes, 19.75 seconds, becoming the first American high school girl to break 6:20. Her time is also a national Under-20 record.

Baloga’s mark had been 6:22.85, and Napoleon had run 6:24.32 last year.

“The plan was to go out and see what I could do and see how close I could get to the record,” Napoleon, a North Carolina State signee, said Sunday. “It was a rewarding race that I won’t forget, and I definitely couldn’t do it without my teammates and community cheering me on.”

Napoleon also won the 800, 3,000 and high jump at the Class C meet.

While the steeplechase is held at most invitationals, it is a unique event not held at every meet, largely because some tracks don’t have a steeplechase pit. Napoleon’s home track at A-L doesn’t have one, either.

“Our track is pretty old so we don’t have a steeple pit,” she said. “I kind of have to improvise with hurdles.”

Next up is the Section VI state qualifier Friday and Saturday at West Seneca West and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association meet June 9-10 at Middletown.

“I am excited to see what states will bring for steeplechase,” Napoleon said. “The top girls in the nation are all from New York State.”

Silver for Canisius

The Canisius junior 8+ won a silver medal at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America national championships Saturday in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Canisius won its first SRAA medal in this event since 2008, and just the second in school history.

Canisius posted a time of 4:31.989 to finish behind St. Ignatius of Cleveland, which had a winning time of 4:30.721.

The Crusaders used the same configuration as they did in a second-place finish last week in the Stotesbury Cpu in Philadelphia: Stroke Max Burget, James Dodman, Liam Feeney, Isaiah Aljuwani, Mark Kadiev, John Hart Jr., Thomas Skowron, bow Peter Cross, coxin Theadore Hibbard.

The Canisius lightweight four was fifth in the SRAA grand final.

“This event is considered the best indicator of the strength of a program's young talent,” coach R.J. Rubino said. “We look forward to seeing this crew advance into the Varsity 8+ category next season and compete in the sport's main event.”

Nardin softball advances

The last time the Nardin softball team played St. Anthony’s from Rockville Centre, the pitchers for both teams threw no-hitters. The Gators won the game 1-0 at the James “Ace” Moribito Tournament in Mudville and moved into the top spot in the state Class A rankings.

This time, a berth in the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association final will be at stake.

The teams play at 11 a.m. Tuesday in a semifinal at the Mitchell Athletic Complex in Uniondale. Archbishop Molloy plays St. Joseph by the Sea in the other semifinal at the same time.

The winners move to the state final 30 minutes after the completion of the semifinals.