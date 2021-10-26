High school notebook: Field announced for Cataract Classic boys basketball tournament

Organizers for the annual Cataract City Classic boys basketball tournament at Niagara Falls High School have released the schedule.

The six-game tourney runs Dec. 3-4 with the defending Section VI Class AA champion Niagara Falls Wolverines playing both days, including the final game of the event against reigning Manhattan Cup champion St. Joe’s.

Here is the tournament schedule:

Dec. 3: Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Timon, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Williamsville North, 6:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Niagara Falls, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4: East vs. Amherst, 1 p.m.; Frontier vs. Kenmore West, 2:30 p.m.; St. Joe’s vs. Niagara Falls, 4 p.m.

Gerken sets record

Frontier girls volleyball setter Haley Gerken broke the program record for assists Monday during the Falcons’ nonleague win against Sacred Heart.

The LeMoyne College commit now has 2,730 career assists and is in her fifth season as a starter.

Frontier, the defending Class AA champions and No. 1 seed, awaits the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between Clarence and Jamestown. The semifinals are Monday.

Depew record-breaker