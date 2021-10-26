 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school notebook: Field announced for Cataract Classic boys basketball tournament
0 comments

High school notebook: Field announced for Cataract Classic boys basketball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Glover dribbles down the court (copy)

Justin Glover, left, and the St. Joe's Marauders face Niagara Falls in the final game of the Cataract City Classic this December. St. Joe's is the defending Manhattan Cup champion, while Falls is the reigning Section VI Class AA champion.

 John Hickey

Organizers for the annual Cataract City Classic boys basketball tournament at Niagara Falls High School have released the schedule.

The six-game tourney runs Dec. 3-4 with the defending Section VI Class AA champion Niagara Falls Wolverines playing both days, including the final game of the event against reigning Manhattan Cup champion St. Joe’s.

Here is the tournament schedule:

Dec. 3: Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Timon, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Williamsville North, 6:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Niagara Falls, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4: East vs. Amherst, 1 p.m.; Frontier vs. Kenmore West, 2:30 p.m.; St. Joe’s vs. Niagara Falls, 4 p.m.

Gerken sets record

Frontier girls volleyball setter Haley Gerken broke the program record for assists Monday during the Falcons’ nonleague win against Sacred Heart.

The LeMoyne College commit now has 2,730 career assists and is in her fifth season as a starter.

Frontier, the defending Class AA champions and No. 1 seed, awaits the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between Clarence and Jamestown. The semifinals are Monday.

Depew record-breaker

Depew running back Carson Alberti added another mark to his record-breaking season.

He set the school single-season rushing record when he ran for 115 yards in a loss to Lancaster on Friday. 

He now has 1,306 yards to surpass Dan Gorski's total. Alberti is fifth in Section VI in rushing yards and his 23 rushing touchdowns are tied with Jamestown's Jaylen Butera for most in the section. He has already broken the school record for TDs in a season. 

Correction

St. Francis kicker Luke Nowak missed one extra point kick and one field goal during the Red Raiders’ 22-15 overtime win against Canisius. A story in Sunday’s editions reported he missed two PAT kicks.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News