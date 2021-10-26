High school notebook: Field announced for Cataract Classic boys basketball tournament

Organizers for the annual Cataract City Classic boys basketball tournament at Niagara Falls High School have released the schedule.
The six-game tourney runs Dec. 3-4 with the defending Section VI Class AA champion Niagara Falls Wolverines playing both days, including the final game of the event against reigning Manhattan Cup champion St. Joe’s.
Here is the tournament schedule:
Dec. 3: Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Timon, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Williamsville North, 6:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Niagara Falls, 8 p.m.
Dec. 4: East vs. Amherst, 1 p.m.; Frontier vs. Kenmore West, 2:30 p.m.; St. Joe’s vs. Niagara Falls, 4 p.m.
Gerken sets record
Frontier girls volleyball setter Haley Gerken broke the program record for assists Monday during the Falcons’ nonleague win against Sacred Heart.
The LeMoyne College commit now has 2,730 career assists and is in her fifth season as a starter.
Frontier, the defending Class AA champions and No. 1 seed, awaits the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between Clarence and Jamestown. The semifinals are Monday.
Depew record-breaker
Depew running back Carson Alberti added another mark to his record-breaking season.
He set the school single-season rushing record when he ran for 115 yards in a loss to Lancaster on Friday.
He now has 1,306 yards to surpass Dan Gorski's total. Alberti is fifth in Section VI in rushing yards and his 23 rushing touchdowns are tied with Jamestown's Jaylen Butera for most in the section. He has already broken the school record for TDs in a season.
Correction
St. Francis kicker Luke Nowak missed one extra point kick and one field goal during the Red Raiders’ 22-15 overtime win against Canisius. A story in Sunday’s editions reported he missed two PAT kicks.