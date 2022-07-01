High school notebook: Canisius hires Orville Roberts as soccer coach, Joe Salem accepts job in D.C.

Canisius High School announced that Orville Roberts has been hired as its new soccer coach. He replaces Joe Salem, who spent one season with the program.

Salem has accepted a position as director of player development and operations at DeMatha Soccer Academy in Hyattsville, Md.

“Orville is a widely respected coach who has tremendous passion for the sport of soccer and his players,” Canisius Director of Athletics Jim Mauro said in a news release.

Roberts has been coaching in Western New York for more than two decades and has experience locally with Buffalo Soccer Academy, Empire Soccer Academy and Hilbert College.

“This really means a lot – Canisius comes with a standard; this is a high brand,” Roberts said in a news release. “I’ve been a part of this whole culture for two decades, in coaching and training some of the elite players who have played here. Just the dynamic of the big rivalries – I’ve been a part of it indirectly, now I’m stepping in directly.”

During the 2021 season, Canisius went 13-2-2 and went undefeated in Monsignor Martin play to win the regular-season championship. The Crusaders lost to Nichols in the Monsignor Martin championship game.

“You just keep building on the culture that’s here with young men becoming good citizens," Roberts said. "That part is important. That's one thing in regards to me – win, lose or draw, my teams are not going to come off the field (acting poorly). Somebody wins, somebody loses, but let people see these guys have integrity and dignity.”

American Legion game named after veteran

The inaugural Dr. John Long American Legion Baseball Game will be held Saturday at Dawson Field in Depew.

Long, 95, is a World War II veteran who served in the Big Red One 1st Infantry Division. Long, a Buffalo native, will be honored at the 11 a.m. event named in his honor.

Veterans groups from all branches of the Armed Forces have been invited to join the festivities.

Long will throw out the first pitch prior to a league game between Kenmore’s Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205 facing Lancaster’s Depew Post 1528. Long is a member of the Brounshidle Post.

The game is scheduled for noon.

Commitments and signings

• Frontier girls soccer player Baillie Colling, a member of the Class of 2023, has committed to Niagara, the WNY Flash Academy announced. Colling had two goals and four assists in the fall and was second on the team in scoring.

• Jamestown’s Skylynn Tomlinson will continue her wrestling career at Elmira College, which has the state’s only women’s college wrestling program.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.