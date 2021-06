High school honor roll: Meet the team champions of the 2020-21 athletic school year

We offer one more salute to the teams that won Section VI or Monsignor Martin Athletic Association team championships during the unique 2020-21 academic year.

The year saw a late start and later finish, the addition of a fourth season, no regional or state championships and constant juggling of schedules amid players or teams in quarantine and shifting Covid protocols.

Despite the obstacles for coaches, players and fans, these teams persevered to hoist the hardware.

FALL

Boys soccer

AA: Williamsville North

A-1: Williamsville East and Grand Island

A-2: Williamsville South

B-1: Tonawanda and Medina-Lydonville

B-2: Fredonia

C: Maple Grove

Monsignor Martin: Nichols

Girls soccer

AA: Clarence