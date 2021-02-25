High school hockey notebook: Monsignor Martin and Williamsville ready for Fed girls showdown

You might consider the Brownschidles as the first family of hockey in Western New York. The family name has been prominent on the local scene since even before Jack Brownschidle was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 1975 after playing four seasons at the University of Notre Dame.
The late Jeff Brownschidle followed Jack to South Bend, played for four years and had a career mostly in the minors with the Hartford Whalers organization. Their father, John, was one of the early builders and coaches in the Amherst Hockey Association.
Another of the five Brownschidle brothers who have been active in the sport is Mark, who played four years at Boston University, twice on Frozen Four teams, and was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 1989. Mark missed Notre Dame because the Irish had downgraded to club level during his recruitment period. He chose Boston University and its tradition under venerable coach Jack Parker.
His daughter, Sydney, is now serving as student manager for the Terriers team in Hockey East. Another daughter, Camryn, is now playing for him with the Monsignor Martin girls team in the Western New York Girls Varsity Hockey Federation and the Buffalo Bisons 16U club team.
Mark is in his first year with the Monsignor Martin team, replacing Chris Malicki, and has his team off to a 2-0 start heading into a showdown against Williamsville Thursday night at the North Buffalo Rink. The game could decide the regular season champion of an abbreviated, seven-game schedule.
"The coaching change has definitely been an adjustment for everyone, especially the returners, given that both coaches have similar yet very different coaching styles," defender Haylee Luderman said. "Overall, I feel everyone on the team is adjusting very well and it’s showing so far in our games."
Monsignor Martin has wins over CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home) and FLOP (Frontier/Lancaster/Orchard Park). Williamsville is 3-0 after defeating HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca), handing an up-and-coming Niagara County team a 6-3 loss and beating Kenmore/Grand Island, 3-2, on Tuesday.
The Fed championship is all the Monsignor Martin team has to shoot for this season because the team – made up of players from Sacred Heart, Mount St. Mary, Nardin, St. Mary's of Lancaster and Buffalo Seminary – is not eligible for the Section VI playoffs.
"The Fed games are really our playoffs," Brownschidle said. "The games we played last week were just as important at this one (Williamsville) is."
Still, there is no denying the rivalry between Monsignor Martin and Williamsville because of the success each has had since the founding of the Fed. Monsignor Martin has led the standings five times in the Fed's 10-year history. FLOP has won two and Williamsville one.
In the Fed playoffs, Monsignor Martin has four titles, FLOP three and Williamsville two, including last season.
"No matter the year, Williamsville has always been a big competitor in our eyes, especially this year given that we’re both the only teams with no losses in the league," Luderman said. "It’s important that we play this game like it’s any other game and work together as a team."
Brownschidle has almost the entire roster back from the Monsignor Martin team that went 9-3-2 last season. After saying good bye to five seniors, there are only three seniors this season: Luderman (St. Mary's), fellow defender Kayla Kasprzak (Sacred Heart) and forward Alexa Groh (Buffalo Seminary).
"As a senior, I feel it is important to be a leader for the underclassmen and also show them what Monsignor Martin is about," Luderman said. "I’m so excited to be a role model to these girls this year and can’t wait to see what we do during this season."
The team is so deep at defense that Brownschidle was able to move Camryn and Mia Boyd to forward to play with leading scorer Lara Beecher in what the team is calling the "Triple B" line.
"We want to try get best players on the ice," Brownschidle said.
Team picture day be like.... pic.twitter.com/2nka3lIEfx— Monsignor Martin Girls Hockey (@MonMarHockey) February 23, 2021
Camryn Brownschidle already has committed to RIT as a defender. Kasprzak is committed to Connecticut College, while Beecher announced her commitment to Vermont two years ago. Beecher plays junior hockey with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elites.
"She's going to be our leading goal scorer," predicted Brownschidle, who has coached Beecher with the Buffalo Bisons junior team and has witnessed her development. Beecher's father, Michael, serves as an assistant coach, along with Laura Spulecki, who played on the original Monsignor Martin team in the 2010-11 season.
"She's a very talented skater, very talented stick handler," Brownschidle said of Beecher. "She's going to be critical to the success of our offense."
Beecher, who attends Nardin, had three goals and three assists in two games. In 2019-20, she had 17 goals and 10 assists after going 9-7-16 as a freshman.
Nardin junior Sophia Will minds the nets for Monsignor Martin. Will posted an 0.97 goals-against average last season with a .954 save percentage with one shutout. This season, she is 1.00 and .935.
Williamsville, coached by Rick Hopkins, has senior stars in goalie Elizabeth Timby, and forwards Ellie Schau, Ella Smithers and Elizabeth Jackson. Schau is tied for the team lead with eight points on three goals and five assists. Sophomore defender Aizah-Rose Thompson has a team-high five goals along with three assists and junior forward Vanessa Willick has four goals.
Timby has a 2.25 goals against average and .909 save percentage. The team's other netminder, Sydney Olschewske, allowed no goals in the eight games she played last season as an alternate to the graduated Mia Wendell.
Big games aplenty
There have been some remarkable individual performances in the Section VI Boys Hockey Federation season so far. Here are a few:
Mike Robertson and Owen Hughes each scored a hat trick and had an assist in Orchard Park's 8-2 win over Frontier. ... Michael Kull of Hamburg had four goals and an assist in an 11-0 win over North Tonawanda. ... Eddie Kwarciak got the tying goal for Grand Island in the third period of an overtime standoff, 2-2, with rival Kenmore West ... Ryan Bailey scored the game's only goal at 4:12 of the second period to give Williamsville North a 1-0 win over Lancaster. Henry Braun made 35 saves for the shutout against the potent Legends attack.
Matt Usinski opened the scoring, then assisted on third period goals by Jacob LaDuca and Vincent Mauro for Canisius in a 3-1 win over St. Francis. Usinski was leading the Fed in scoring (4-7-11) before Liam Snyder of Grand Island and Peter Spameni of Lewiston-Porter had big games on Monday. Snyder (4-9-13 overall) went 2-3-5 in 6-2 win over NT and Spameni (7-6-13) was 1-2-3 in a wild 9-7 loss to Williamsville East.
That 9-7 affair was filled with swings on each side. Will East scored 37 seconds apart in the beginning of the second period for a 4-1 lead and then lead 6-3 with six minutes left in the second. Lew-Port then scored four goals in the last five minutes of the period – an even-strength goal, two on the power play (including a 5 on 3) and a breakaway with eight seconds left for a 7-6 lead. Lew-Port had a 20-8 shots advantage in the period. Will East switched goalies and scored twice in the third for an 8-7 lead and then added an empty-netter with a minute remaining.
St. Joe's return
The St. Joe's hockey program is expected to come off pause Sunday, with its first game back scheduled for Monday against St. Mary's at Harborcenter, athletic director Brian Anken said. St. Joe's (0-3) will face an even further compacted schedule with nine games in 21 days, including the regular season finale against Canisius on March 20 at Niagara University's Dwyer Arena.
Canisius prevailed, 5-4, in the first meeting on Feb. 13, also at Niagara.
Nichols filling schedule
Despite not having its traditional cross-border games against teams in Upper Canada, such as Ridley, Nichols (15-2-0) has filled in its schedule with games against junior opponents and American preps. Last weekend, the Vikings swept a pair of games over the Hoosac School of Hoosick, N.Y., north of Albany, 7-0, and 5-0. Kolby Amici, who recently signed a tender agreement to play for the Jamestown Rebels of the North American Hockey League next season, had a pair of goals in the first game and Dom Derenda in the second. Matt Alberti registered the Saturday night shutout in his first varsity action. Alex Musielak came on for the shutout the next morning.
The Vikings have three home games this weekend against Rochester Coalition on Friday and Northwood School of Lake Placid on Saturday and Sunday.