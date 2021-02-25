High school hockey notebook: Monsignor Martin and Williamsville ready for Fed girls showdown

Timby has a 2.25 goals against average and .909 save percentage. The team's other netminder, Sydney Olschewske, allowed no goals in the eight games she played last season as an alternate to the graduated Mia Wendell.

Big games aplenty

There have been some remarkable individual performances in the Section VI Boys Hockey Federation season so far. Here are a few:

Mike Robertson and Owen Hughes each scored a hat trick and had an assist in Orchard Park's 8-2 win over Frontier. ... Michael Kull of Hamburg had four goals and an assist in an 11-0 win over North Tonawanda. ... Eddie Kwarciak got the tying goal for Grand Island in the third period of an overtime standoff, 2-2, with rival Kenmore West ... Ryan Bailey scored the game's only goal at 4:12 of the second period to give Williamsville North a 1-0 win over Lancaster. Henry Braun made 35 saves for the shutout against the potent Legends attack.

Matt Usinski opened the scoring, then assisted on third period goals by Jacob LaDuca and Vincent Mauro for Canisius in a 3-1 win over St. Francis. Usinski was leading the Fed in scoring (4-7-11) before Liam Snyder of Grand Island and Peter Spameni of Lewiston-Porter had big games on Monday. Snyder (4-9-13 overall) went 2-3-5 in 6-2 win over NT and Spameni (7-6-13) was 1-2-3 in a wild 9-7 loss to Williamsville East.